Oregon's Dan Lanning Teases 'Creative' Plans to Deal with Key Injuries on Offense
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are dealing with injuries to their offense heading into Friday night's home matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not give an update on the availability of wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq for Friday night's matchup.
If that trio of receivers is out, who will Lanning and the Ducks turn to?
"We'll continue to be creative. I'm sure we'll see some stuff out there, that's different," Lanning said.
Moore, Bryant Jr., and Sadiq are three of the top leaders for Oregon's offense this season. Moore leads the Ducks in receiving with 28 receptions for 443 yards, and three touchdowns.
Recent Injuries to Oregon's Offense Ahead of Matchup vs. Minnesota
Moore didn't play in Oregon's 18-16 road win over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes after he suffered an injury in practice before the game. Following the game against Iowa, Oregon fans received a positive injury update on Moore, as he isn't expected to miss the rest of the season, as many had originally feared.
Bryant Jr. left the Iowa game in the first quarter after suffering a lower leg injury. Sadiq, the Ducks' leading tight end, also didn't play against the Hawkeyes.
In their absence, several of Oregon's depth wide receivers had to step up in a major role against the Hawkeyes, including Malik Benson, Jeremiah McClellan, Justius Lowe, and Cooper Perry. Oregon's second-string tight end, Jamari Johnson, also stepped up for Sadiq's absence as he led the Ducks in receiving with four receptions for 36 yards.
With the availability of Moore, Bryant Jr., and Sadiq still to be determined for the Ducks' Friday night matchup against Minnesota, Oregon might have to rely on the same wide receivers that helped quarterback Dante Moore gut out a win against Iowa.
Lanning Credits Performance of Offensive Depth Players Against Iowa
Lanning expressed his compliments on how the group of players performed in a hostile road environment with their College Football Playoff hopes on the line and how they prepared for the next-man-up mentality.
"I think you always prepare with every scenario in your mind," Lanning said. "We do a gameday meeting every week where we go through 'Ok, if this guy's down, who's the next up, and what does that take off the call sheet and what does that add? How many things can we work out of multiple personnel groups? This might normally be a 12-personnel play, but now it's going to be an 11-play. Can different guys do that?"
"We try to go through all those scenarios in advance and play a lot of that out, and sometimes it happens within the game, and sometimes it happens before the game," Lanning added.
Oregon a Major Favorite Over the Minnesota Golden Gophers
Despite the recent injuries to Oregon's offense, they remain heavy favorites to beat Minnesota. The Ducks, according to the ESPN BET Sportsbook, are 25.5-point favorites over the Golden Gophers.
Oregon should find success running the football, like they did against Iowa with running backs Noah Whittington, Dierre Hill Jr., and Jordon Davison. Oregon rushed for 261 yards against Iowa's dominant rush defense, which was the most the Hawkeyes gave up the whole season.
The Ducks look to improve to 9-1 on the season and strengthen their chances of making the College Football Playoff with three games remaining on their schedule. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on FOX.
