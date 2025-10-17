Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Three Keys to Victory at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks look to get back in the win column after being upset by the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers in Eugene. Their next opportunity to do so comes across the country in New Jersey against coach Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, embraces Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, embraces Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) have erased what occurred against the now-No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers last Saturday in Autzen Stadium completely from their minds. The focus is now on the business trip against coach Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten).

Oregon's defense wasn't the issue in the previous contest; it was on the offensive end where everything went wrong. Here are three keys to where the Ducks need to improve on that side of the ball.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Get Dante Moore His Groove Back Again and Early

No doubt about it, the redshirt sophomore quarterback put together his worst performance of the young season thus far. Oregon's Dante Moore threw for just one touchdown and a season-low 186 passing yards on a mere 61.8 completion percentage (21-for-34 completions).

His offensive line, which was just nominated for the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, didn't help him out at all. After only giving up one sack through the first five games of the 2025 season, coach A'lique Terry's unit allowed six sacks against the Hoosiers' front seven.

It begins with the leader at the center position, junior Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu. Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke on his value to this program in his final media availability before Saturday's game at Rutgers.

"Poncho has been consistent throughout the year. He's got a voice that everybody respects. He comes out and works every single day. That hasn't changed. But he's not a guy that's afraid or is gonna hide back behind and not say what he sees and attack it."

Oregon coach Dan Lanning

Getting back to the basics and allowing Moore the time to survey the field and play comfortably in play action is the bottom line. This elite Oregon offense cannot go silent in multiple back-to-back drives in back-to-back weeks.

The Ducks currently rank No. 9 in scoring offense (42.2 points per game) across all FBS college football programs.

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Pushing for Former Penn State 5-Star Recruit

MORE: Why Bucky Irving Still Has NFL Star Potential Despite Injury Setback

MORE: Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Gets Candid On NIL Gap Before Oregon Ducks Game

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions
Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Run, Run, and Run Some More

Establishing the run game opens up the field more for Moore, something that wasn't seen much of against Indiana.

Breakout running back Dierre Hill Jr. had his quietest showing of his true freshman season, actually invisible. He finished with negative three yards on three carries against the Hoosiers. As a whole, the team ran for a season-low 81 rushing yards.

Hill Jr. and the rest of those in the running back room need to bring the energy back to the Oregon ground game and do it all day long against a Scarlet Knights' rushing defense that allows 136.3 yards per game (No. 60-most in the nation).

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Take Care of the Football

Moore threw for a season-high two interceptions versus Indiana. If the Heisman Trophy candidate wants to improve his odds for the desired honor, he can't give Rutgers any more opportunities to score the ball on costly turnovers.

Oregon's play-caller had his probability to win the Heisman Trophy drop significantly to No. 12-best at +3000 (per FanDuel). Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck is the favorite at +300, followed by Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson at +320, and Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza next with +430.

Lanning's team travels nearly 3,000 miles east to face off against the Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Saturday, Oct. 18. The Big Ten Conference matchup can be viewed on the Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

Home/Football