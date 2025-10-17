Oregon Ducks' Three Keys to Victory at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) have erased what occurred against the now-No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers last Saturday in Autzen Stadium completely from their minds. The focus is now on the business trip against coach Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten).
Oregon's defense wasn't the issue in the previous contest; it was on the offensive end where everything went wrong. Here are three keys to where the Ducks need to improve on that side of the ball.
Get Dante Moore His Groove Back Again and Early
No doubt about it, the redshirt sophomore quarterback put together his worst performance of the young season thus far. Oregon's Dante Moore threw for just one touchdown and a season-low 186 passing yards on a mere 61.8 completion percentage (21-for-34 completions).
His offensive line, which was just nominated for the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, didn't help him out at all. After only giving up one sack through the first five games of the 2025 season, coach A'lique Terry's unit allowed six sacks against the Hoosiers' front seven.
It begins with the leader at the center position, junior Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu. Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke on his value to this program in his final media availability before Saturday's game at Rutgers.
"Poncho has been consistent throughout the year. He's got a voice that everybody respects. He comes out and works every single day. That hasn't changed. But he's not a guy that's afraid or is gonna hide back behind and not say what he sees and attack it."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
Getting back to the basics and allowing Moore the time to survey the field and play comfortably in play action is the bottom line. This elite Oregon offense cannot go silent in multiple back-to-back drives in back-to-back weeks.
The Ducks currently rank No. 9 in scoring offense (42.2 points per game) across all FBS college football programs.
Run, Run, and Run Some More
Establishing the run game opens up the field more for Moore, something that wasn't seen much of against Indiana.
Breakout running back Dierre Hill Jr. had his quietest showing of his true freshman season, actually invisible. He finished with negative three yards on three carries against the Hoosiers. As a whole, the team ran for a season-low 81 rushing yards.
Hill Jr. and the rest of those in the running back room need to bring the energy back to the Oregon ground game and do it all day long against a Scarlet Knights' rushing defense that allows 136.3 yards per game (No. 60-most in the nation).
Take Care of the Football
Moore threw for a season-high two interceptions versus Indiana. If the Heisman Trophy candidate wants to improve his odds for the desired honor, he can't give Rutgers any more opportunities to score the ball on costly turnovers.
Oregon's play-caller had his probability to win the Heisman Trophy drop significantly to No. 12-best at +3000 (per FanDuel). Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck is the favorite at +300, followed by Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson at +320, and Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza next with +430.
Lanning's team travels nearly 3,000 miles east to face off against the Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Saturday, Oct. 18. The Big Ten Conference matchup can be viewed on the Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m. PT.
