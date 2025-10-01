Rise of Dante Moore as Heisman Favorite Sparks Contender or Pretender Question
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks couldn't have gotten to this undefeated point without the leadership effort from redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore.
According to an On3 poll, he's the favorite to win the most coveted honor in college football, the Heisman Trophy. Leading into week 5, Moore was ranked No. 7 in these same rankings from On3 before his outburst performance at Penn State Nittany Lions' Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley.
Here are the other nine players in the ranking:
No. 2 - Oklahoma Sooners redshirt junior quarterback John Mateer
No. 3 - Vanderbilt Commodores graduate senior quarterback Diego Pavia
No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss
No. 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson
No. 6 - Missouri Tigers sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy
No. 7 - Miami Hurricanes junior defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr.
No. 8 - Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck
No. 9 - Texas A&M Aggies redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed
No. 10 - Indiana Hoosiers redshirt sophomore quarterback Fernando Mendoza
Unfortunately for Oklahoma's Mateer, he requires immediate surgery on his throwing hand and will be out for at least a few weeks. That will set him back significantly in the Heisman race.
MORE: First Look At Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniforms At Penn State Doesn't Disappoint
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sheds Tears With Will Stein After Penn State Win
MORE: Penn State Coach James Franklin Addresses Overturned Fumble Call vs. Oregon Ducks
Is Moore a contender or pretender?
Each week, Moore has proved he's a contender as he looks to lead the defending Big Ten Conference champion Ducks into a deep College Football Playoff run. He has squashed most 'pretender' questions as NFL Draft scouts flock to the Oregon games to evaluate his game.
Against Penn State in one of the roughest road environments in football, Moore finished with 29-for-39 completions for 248 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Moore looked calm, cool, and composed against a physically imposing Penn State defensive line. This type of performance has become the norm for him.
On the season, Moore has put together 1,210 passing yards (No. 20 in the nation) on a 74.6 completion rate (No. 6 amongst his peers under center) to go along with 14 touchdowns and only one interception. Despite his jersey being completely dirty by the end of the game against the Nittany Lions, he's only been sacked once all season.
His ability to scurry out of the pocket and run to the sidelines for first downs has improved over the last two games. If Moore can become a complete two-way threat towards opposing defenses and the Ducks can keep their winning ways going, he could run away with the honor in his first season as the starter in Eugene.
For those interested in the gambling odds, FanDuel lists Oregon's Moore as the clear favorite pick to win the Heisman at +600. Alabama's Simpson trails him at +950, Miami's Beck next at +1000.
Oregon prepares for Fernando Mendoza
After finding success in the Bay Area but abruptly leaving the California Golden Bears' program after the 2024 season, Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza is becoming a rising star in college football.
He leads the Big Ten Conference with 16 touchdowns to just one interception, along with his 197.8 quarterback rating. Coach Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers are currently ranked No. 8 in the country at 5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten play.
Undefeated Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Indiana both can enjoy their bye week and have two full weeks to prepare for their top-10 matchup on Saturday, Oct. 11, on CBS at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.