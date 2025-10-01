Ducks Digest

Rise of Dante Moore as Heisman Favorite Sparks Contender or Pretender Question

Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has looked like the best overall player in all of college football through the first five weeks of play. The 30-24 double-overtime statement victory at the Penn State Nittany Lions is the statement on his Heisman Trophy resume.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Eugene Autzen Stadium Heisman Trophy Dante Moore Fernando Mendoza Indian Hoosiers college football
Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Eugene Autzen Stadium Heisman Trophy Dante Moore Fernando Mendoza Indian Hoosiers college football / Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI
In this story:

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks couldn't have gotten to this undefeated point without the leadership effort from redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore.

According to an On3 poll, he's the favorite to win the most coveted honor in college football, the Heisman Trophy. Leading into week 5, Moore was ranked No. 7 in these same rankings from On3 before his outburst performance at Penn State Nittany Lions' Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the other nine players in the ranking:

No. 2 - Oklahoma Sooners redshirt junior quarterback John Mateer

No. 3 - Vanderbilt Commodores graduate senior quarterback Diego Pavia

No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss

No. 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson

No. 6 - Missouri Tigers sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy

No. 7 - Miami Hurricanes junior defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr.

No. 8 - Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck

No. 9 - Texas A&M Aggies redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed

No. 10 - Indiana Hoosiers redshirt sophomore quarterback Fernando Mendoza

Unfortunately for Oklahoma's Mateer, he requires immediate surgery on his throwing hand and will be out for at least a few weeks. That will set him back significantly in the Heisman race.

MORE: First Look At Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniforms At Penn State Doesn't Disappoint

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sheds Tears With Will Stein After Penn State Win

MORE: Penn State Coach James Franklin Addresses Overturned Fumble Call vs. Oregon Ducks

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is Moore a contender or pretender?

Each week, Moore has proved he's a contender as he looks to lead the defending Big Ten Conference champion Ducks into a deep College Football Playoff run. He has squashed most 'pretender' questions as NFL Draft scouts flock to the Oregon games to evaluate his game.

Against Penn State in one of the roughest road environments in football, Moore finished with 29-for-39 completions for 248 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Moore looked calm, cool, and composed against a physically imposing Penn State defensive line. This type of performance has become the norm for him.

On the season, Moore has put together 1,210 passing yards (No. 20 in the nation) on a 74.6 completion rate (No. 6 amongst his peers under center) to go along with 14 touchdowns and only one interception. Despite his jersey being completely dirty by the end of the game against the Nittany Lions, he's only been sacked once all season.

His ability to scurry out of the pocket and run to the sidelines for first downs has improved over the last two games. If Moore can become a complete two-way threat towards opposing defenses and the Ducks can keep their winning ways going, he could run away with the honor in his first season as the starter in Eugene.

For those interested in the gambling odds, FanDuel lists Oregon's Moore as the clear favorite pick to win the Heisman at +600. Alabama's Simpson trails him at +950, Miami's Beck next at +1000.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes
Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Oregon prepares for Fernando Mendoza

After finding success in the Bay Area but abruptly leaving the California Golden Bears' program after the 2024 season, Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza is becoming a rising star in college football.

He leads the Big Ten Conference with 16 touchdowns to just one interception, along with his 197.8 quarterback rating. Coach Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers are currently ranked No. 8 in the country at 5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten play.

Undefeated Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Indiana both can enjoy their bye week and have two full weeks to prepare for their top-10 matchup on Saturday, Oct. 11, on CBS at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

Home/Football