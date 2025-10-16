Ducks Digest

Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Admits Oregon’s Speed Is On Another Level

The birthplace of college football in New Brunswick, New Jersey, is the home of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and coach Greg Schiano is expecting a sellout as they welcome the Oregon Ducks. The last time that Rutgers sold out SHI Stadium was early this season against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 55,942 on Sept. 19, a new attendance record.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field.
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field.
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) are looking to rebound after being upset by coach Curt Cignetti and the now-No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers in Eugene, 30-20.

Standing in their way of getting back in the win column is an up-and-coming program on the East Coast in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten), led by coach Greg Schiano. The Ducks have to travel nearly 3,000 miles for this Saturday, Oct. 18, matchup at 3:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.

Oregon currently ranks No. 9 in scoring offense (42.2 points per game) and No. 14 in scoring defense (15.2 points per game), proving just how ready an opponent has to be on each and every snap for a breakout play.

What Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Said About Dan Lanning, Joe Lorig

Schiano seems most impressed by the work that coach Dan Lanning, along with special teams coordinator/nickels coach Joe Lorig, have done through the halfway point of the 2025 regular season. Mostly because of their overall quickness when getting down from one side of the field to the next in an up-tempo offense and hurry-up defense.

They’re very talented, big, strong, and very fast. Probably the fastest team we’ve played in a while... Coach Lanning does a great job; he’s very impressive. He and his staff, not only are they very talented, but they’re very well coached. They do a lot, they present a lot of schematic issues, and they’re very efficient in situational football... And then I think their special teams are very well coached. So they challenge you at every turn; they’re very talented."

Rutgers in New Brusnick, New Jersey, is the birthplace of college football. Schiano and the Scarlet Knights couldn't be more thrilled to welcome the Ducks, one of the best programs in the sport at the moment, to SHI Stadium in what he says will be another record-breaking attendance record for the program.

"But it’s something that I know our whole program is excited about having the opportunity. It’s great to get back home, be with our fans. I’ve already announced the sellout, which is exciting."

Oregon, Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite by 17.5 points against Rutgers. The moneyline for the Ducks is -820 and +550 for the Scarlet Knights. The over/under is set at 60.5.

Rutgers may be the underdog, but Schiano recognizes the opportunity.

"We got a great opportunity. And that’s life in the Big Ten. That’s why I love the Big Ten."

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium.

Moore is looking to have a bounce-back performance vs. Rutgers after throwing a season-low 186 passing yards to go along with a mere 61.8 completion percentage, a season-high two interceptions, and being sacked a total of six times after falling to Indiana at Autzen Stadium.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Moore had his Heisman Trophy odds drop significantly to No. 12-best at +3000. Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck is the favorite at +320, followed by Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson at +320, and Indiana Hoosiers redshirt quarterback Fernando Mendoza next with +430.

