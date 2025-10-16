Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Admits Oregon’s Speed Is On Another Level
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) are looking to rebound after being upset by coach Curt Cignetti and the now-No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers in Eugene, 30-20.
Standing in their way of getting back in the win column is an up-and-coming program on the East Coast in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten), led by coach Greg Schiano. The Ducks have to travel nearly 3,000 miles for this Saturday, Oct. 18, matchup at 3:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.
Oregon currently ranks No. 9 in scoring offense (42.2 points per game) and No. 14 in scoring defense (15.2 points per game), proving just how ready an opponent has to be on each and every snap for a breakout play.
What Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Said About Dan Lanning, Joe Lorig
Schiano seems most impressed by the work that coach Dan Lanning, along with special teams coordinator/nickels coach Joe Lorig, have done through the halfway point of the 2025 regular season. Mostly because of their overall quickness when getting down from one side of the field to the next in an up-tempo offense and hurry-up defense.
They’re very talented, big, strong, and very fast. Probably the fastest team we’ve played in a while... Coach Lanning does a great job; he’s very impressive. He and his staff, not only are they very talented, but they’re very well coached. They do a lot, they present a lot of schematic issues, and they’re very efficient in situational football... And then I think their special teams are very well coached. So they challenge you at every turn; they’re very talented."- Rutgers coach Greg Schiano
MORE: Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Hold Back After Upset Of Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Share Of Blame For Indiana's Historic Win Over Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals What Went Wrong In Loss To Indiana
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon’s Loss Against Indiana
Rutgers in New Brusnick, New Jersey, is the birthplace of college football. Schiano and the Scarlet Knights couldn't be more thrilled to welcome the Ducks, one of the best programs in the sport at the moment, to SHI Stadium in what he says will be another record-breaking attendance record for the program.
"But it’s something that I know our whole program is excited about having the opportunity. It’s great to get back home, be with our fans. I’ve already announced the sellout, which is exciting."- Rutgers coach Greg Schiano
Oregon, Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite by 17.5 points against Rutgers. The moneyline for the Ducks is -820 and +550 for the Scarlet Knights. The over/under is set at 60.5.
Rutgers may be the underdog, but Schiano recognizes the opportunity.
"We got a great opportunity. And that’s life in the Big Ten. That’s why I love the Big Ten."- Rutgers coach Greg Schiano
Moore is looking to have a bounce-back performance vs. Rutgers after throwing a season-low 186 passing yards to go along with a mere 61.8 completion percentage, a season-high two interceptions, and being sacked a total of six times after falling to Indiana at Autzen Stadium.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Moore had his Heisman Trophy odds drop significantly to No. 12-best at +3000. Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck is the favorite at +320, followed by Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson at +320, and Indiana Hoosiers redshirt quarterback Fernando Mendoza next with +430.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.