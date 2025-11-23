Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Updates Isaiah World's Injury Status After USC Win
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 42-27 win over the No. 15 USC Trojans in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, but at what cost? Oregon's starting left tackle Isaiah World was questionable before the game, and Ducks coach Dan Lanning revealed that World actually rolled his ankle on the first play of week 12 against Minnesota. As a result, the Ducks started Fox Crader at left tackle.
Dan Lanning's Injury Update on Isaiah World
“(Isaiah) World rolled his ankle in the very first play of last game and played the entire game that tells you a little bit about his toughness, but it was severe enough that we felt like he was pretty limited today. Coming in and felt like he could go at moments, but Fox was ready, and certainly not to watch the film and evaluate it, but thought he did some really good things today," Lanning said.
World was still able to go for Oregon against USC, but Crader received the starting nod. World appeared in the second quarter, and he continued to rotate with Crader throughout the game.
Meanwhile, Ducks center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu was injured in the first quarter and did not return to the game. His replacement, Charlie Pickard, filled in admirably at the center position for Oregon, but Laloulu's status will be one to watch moving forward.
Additionally, backup offensive lineman Kawika Rogers played a few snaps at right tackle after Ducks offensive lineman Alex Harkey missed a few plays.
The Ducks didn't miss a beat whether Pickard, Rogers, and/or Crader was filling in, as Oregon finished the game with 179 rushing yards with an average of 4.4 yards per attempt. Perhaps even more impressive, Oregon's offensive line did not allow a sack against USC. In fact, the Trojans defense only registered one quarterback hurry on Saturday.
In his postgame press conference, Lanning was asked about Fox Crader's performance specifically:
"He prepared really well this week. Our coaches have a lot of confidence in him. And you know, again, a guy being ready for that, that means he did a lot of work until he got that opportunity too, right? That doesn't just happen on accident. That's a guy that's working his tail off," Lanning said.
MORE: The Betting Line Keeps Moving For Oregon vs. USC
MORE: Oregon’s Bear Alexander Gains NFL Buzz Before Pivotal USC Game
MORE: Weather Forecast May Give Oregon Ducks the Edge Over USC
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Oregon's Strength in Numbers
Lanning also highlighted World's toughness for playing through a minor injury against Minnesota as the Ducks continue to deal with injuries. The Oregon coach has praised his team for having "strength in numbers," and the talking point certainly showed up on Saturday.
Lanning and the Ducks were missing wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., but Oregon still scored 42 points in the winning effort. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore finished the game with 257 passing yards and two touchdowns. Moore's top target, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq filled in once again as a downfield threat, catching six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson arguably had his biggest game in an Oregon uniform. Benson caught four passes for 67 yards, and he returned a punt for an 85-yard touchdown in the first half.