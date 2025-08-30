An Injured Sophie Cunningham Laments How 'Stressful' It Is to Be a Fan
Sidelined Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is getting some of the classic fan experience while recovering from the knee injury that ended her season a few weeks ago. But that doesn't mean she's having a great time doing it.
During the Fever's game vs. the Sparks on Friday night, during which Indiana was trailing by three points at the half, Cunningham sent out a post light-heartedly lamenting her newly-assumed role as a sideline supporter—which she described as quite agita-inducing.
"Is it alwas this stressful being a fan?" Cunningham wrote. "I can't take it ... can't sit still."
To her credit, watching a close game you can do nothing to fix feels like something straight out of an athlete's bad dream. But then again, that is how every fan feels every week.
She'll get used to it in time ... and luckily, she'll be back to her regular POV next season.