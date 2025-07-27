Where Does Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Rank Among Big Ten Quarterbacks?
The quality of a program’s quarterback is key to on-field success. That’s certainly been the case for the Oregon Ducks, who have produced two Heisman Trophy finalists in as many seasons while only losing three games in that timeframe.
Last season, the Big Ten Conference saw veteran quarterbacks, such as Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and Ohio State’s Will Howard, lead their teams to the postseason. CBS Sports' David Cobb ranked the Big Ten’s projected starting quarterbacks with the 2025 season inching closer.
The Cleveland Browns drafted Gabriel in April, leaving a void to be filled at the quarterback position for the Ducks. Redshirt sophomore Dante Moore is the presumed starter, although coach Dan Lanning has yet to name his starting quarterback.
Here are the top-10 quarterbacks in the Big Ten, according to Cobb:
No. 1: Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 2: Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3: Fernando Mendonza, Indiana Hoosiers
No. 4: Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illinis
No. 5: Demond Williams, Washington Huskies
No. 6: Nico Iamaleava, UCLA Bruins
No. 7: Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers
No. 8: Bryce Underwood, Michigan Wolverines
No. 9: Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans
No. 10: Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks
Moore backed up Gabriel last season, after transferring to Eugene. The 20-year-old began his collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins. As a true freshman, Moore threw 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in five starts.
Due to his mixed results with the Bruins and because he hasn’t played many meaningful minutes in the past year, a lot of fans and analysts have differing opinions on how he’ll fare in 2025. CBS Sports listed him in the middle of its quarterback rankings at No. 10 out of 18 starters in the conference.
CBS Sports writer David Cobb gave his thoughts on why Moore barely cracked his top 10:
“UCLA threw Moore into the fire as a true freshman in 2023 and then replaced him as the starter in the middle of the season. It was an odd development plan for a five-star prospect who was considered the No. 4 overall player in his class by 247Sports. Now, after getting a much-needed redshirt year at Oregon, Moore is primed for his second shot at a starting gig. The Ducks are betting big on his upside after previously opting for proven commodities in the portal under Dan Lanning.”- Cobb
Two of the conference’s top players at the position a season ago made CBS Sports’ top five. Penn State senior quarterback Drew Allar topped the list and Illinois senior Luke Altmyer ranked No. 4. Other younger quarterbacks like Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola ranked above Moore.
Sayin was in a similar situation as Moore last season, learning from Howard as he prepared to be the Buckeye’s next quarterback. Ohio State’s impressive arsenal of wide receivers plays a role in the sophomore’s ranking.
But Moore’s targets can’t be counted out. Despite top returning receiver Evan Stewart missing time with injury, Moore has five-star freshman Dakorien Moore and transfer wideout Malik Benson to throw to. Junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq is also set to step into a major role for the Ducks this fall.
“He’s a guy that can connect with anyone, really. I think he’s done a great job of embracing that this summer,” Sadiq said at Big Ten Media Days about Moore. “I think Dante’s kind of taking some of what Dillon did.”
Expectations are high for Oregon after coming off a 13-1 season in 2024. There might be more questions surrounding Moore compared to Gabriel last season given the difference in experience and age when they each received their opportunities with the Ducks.
If Moore displays a good amount of growth since he was thrust into the spotlight with the Bruins, however, Oregon should be in a good position to back up its strong 2024 season.