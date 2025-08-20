Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Surprises Teammates With Gifts After NIL Deal

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore surprised his teammates with gifts after an NIL deal with Beats By Dre. His Oregon teammates reacted to the new headphones in a cool way, as coach Dan Lanning had the football newcomers sing in a bonding outing.

Bri Amaranthus

Moore Surprises Teammates With Gifts After NIL Deal

In the video below, Lanning brings his football team together to build off-field chemistry. All newcomers, including freshmen, transfers and coaches, got to sing in front of the team and had to keep singing until the team clapped. Some players brought the house down with their voices, while others... should likely stick to football.

Then, Moore takes center stage to announce that he will be gifting his teammates free headphones from Beats By Dre.

"One thing I want to do for the team as well is - I teamed up with Beats this year to make sure we get headphones," Moore said as he invited his teammates to grab a pair.

Last season, former Ducks quarterback Gabriel also gifted his teammates headphones by bringing his infamous minivan into Autzen Stadium and opening the trunk with headphones for all.

The look of the new beats headphones are updated. The bridge of the headphones are yellow with green ear cushions. A green Oregon "O" sits above each circular ear cushion exterior, with the Beats logo covering the center of each ear.

Bryce Underwood, 17, a freshman quarterback at the University of Michigan and the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, p
Bryce Underwood, 17, a freshman quarterback at the University of Michigan and the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, participates in a football drill during a private workout in Detroit on Saturday, June 21, 2025. / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore Joins Elite Group Of College Players In NIL Deal

Moore is featured heavily in Beats by Dre's announcement video.

Moore stands out in one clip in the Oregon locker room wearing the Ducks' "Gang Green" uniform combination from the 2024 "Generation O" line with the Oregon Ducks 2025 edition headphones on his head.

“Established in 2023, each Beats Elite class is carefully selected for leadership, character, and a commitment to excellence—both on and off the field,” Beats by Dre said in their press release.

Combat Duck Dante Moore, left, drops back to pass behind a block by Jay Harris against Fighting Duck Brandon Finny during th
Combat Duck Dante Moore, left, drops back to pass behind a block by Jay Harris against Fighting Duck Brandon Finny during the fourth quarter of the Oregon Spring Game. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The full list of players in the "Beats Elite Class of '25" is:

- Dante Moore, Quarterback, Oregon
- Caleb Downs, Safety, Ohio State
- Bryce Underwood, Quarterback, Michigan
- John Matter, Quarterback, Oklahoma
- LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback, South Carolina
- DJ Lagway, Quarterback, Florida
- Colin Simmons, Linebacker, Texas
- Nate Frazier, Running back, Georgia
- Ryan Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama

Moore's NIL Evaluation

According to On3's NIL evaluations, Moore's NIL evaluation is currently valued at $640,000 which is No. 6 on the Ducks football team.

Oregon's top NIL evalutations are:

  • Evan Stewart - $1.7 million
  • Makhi Hughes - $1.1 million
  • Isaiah World - $1 million
  • Dillon Thieneman - $855k
  • Theran Johnson - $658k
  • Dante Moore - $640k
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Duc
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning Raves About Moore

Lanning has not officially named a starting quarterback for the 2025 football season. However, he has raved about Moore's mental and physical abilities. Lanning praised Moore's ability to be patient, and backup former Oregon quarterback Gabriel last season.

"I think probably what impressed me most with Dante is not wanting to be in a microwave society, not wanting to just get it fast because there's an opportunity in front of him, but to have the slow-cooked meal, to have the opportunity to sit back and mature and learn, learn from experiences that you don't necessarily have to be on the field to feel," Lanning said.

A transfer from UCLA before the 2024 season, Moore has earned the confidence from his teammates and coaches.

“Dante has all the ability in the world, has the arm talent,” Lanning told Oregon Ducks reporter Bri Amaranthus. “I’ve been really pleased with his intelligence to get us checked into a positive play. A lot of times playing football, it's advantage offense, advantage defense based on the call. He's done a great job of getting us in an advantage call. Whenever he sees a certain look, being able to adjust and adapt to that.”

Home/Football