Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Signs Exclusive NIL Deal: Photos
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel signed with a premiere Name, Image, Likeness program as a brand ambassador for Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats). Gabriel is one of the highest NIL earners in college sports and will now be featured across various marketing campaigns and wear custom Beats products.
Gabriel's current NIL valuation of $1.3 million will climb after this deal. The valuation ranks No. 13 in the On3 NIL 100, which ranks all of the top high school and college players based on their roster value and personal NIL. Gabriel has one of the best personal brands in college football and is the star of one of the most recognizable brands in the nation at Oregon. Photos of the campaign are below.
Established in 2023, each Beats Elite class is thoughtfully curated based on leadership, character, and the athletes’ overall commitment to excellence in their craft. New to 2024, Beats has teamed up with Learfield to secure intellectual property rights for each student’s university in a first-of-its-kind partnership, and the brand will create bespoke headphone and speaker designs with the institutions’ iconic marks. These exclusive pieces can be seen on the players, both on and off the field, throughout the 2024 college football season, according to Beats.
Joining Gabriel in this exclusive campaign is:
- Carson Beck - Georgia, QB
- Johntay Cook II - Texas, WR
- Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss, QB
- Caleb Downs - Ohio State, S
- Dillon Gabriel - Oregon, QB
- Nico Iamaleava - Tennessee, QB
- Will Johnson - Michigan, DB
- Jalen Milroe - Alabama, QB
- Shedeur Sanders - Colorado, QB
- Malaki Starks - Georgia, DB
- DJ Uiagalelei - Florida State, QB
Fun fact about the 2023 Beats Elite class, which played very well on the field ... It included 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels (now starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders) and four players that quarterbacked each of the four College Football Playoff teams. Additionally, four of the top 10 players drafted in 2024 were members of last year’s class, including the first overall pick
To accompany the launch, the full class takes center stage in a high-energy Beats campaign shot on and around their respective campuses. Each athlete is also highlighted in a solo spot on their individual social media channels.
Many college sports fans are suspicious of NIL and its implications, but Gabriel has proved it’s not all Lamborghinis and high-rise penthouses. Through charitable outlets and connections to his hometown, he’s making a difference for the people who helped him get where he is today.
A product of Mililani, Hawai’i, Gabriel has long valued his heritage and giving back to his community in any way he can. Gabriel has used his NIL money to gift jerseys to his high school alma mater in Hawaii.
The Heisman-trophy favorite also decided to give back to his current Oregon teammates after signing an NIL deal with The GLD Shop. During the team’s offseason retreat, he presented his Oregon teammates with custom-made jewelry. The jewelry was school-themed with Oregon’s block O logo, the Duck mascot and a huge Nike swoosh.
NIL has changed the college football landscape and some programs are adjusting quicker to the change than others. The Oregon Ducks are thriving in the new environment in their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference.
Part of this success has been due to the efforts of Oregon’s Division Street NIL collective which has been lauded by many as the most innovative and effective in the country.
