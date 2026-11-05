Oregon’s Unique Brand Powers Uniform Reveal Ahead of Ohio State

For the No. 23 Oregon Ducks (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten), the Halloween holiday is far from over as coach Dan Lanning and crew fly to Columbus, Ohio, to haunt the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) at "The Horseshoe" for the first time since their blockbuster win in 2021.

To accompany the Ducks on their heavily-anticipated return, a new "Mummy Duck" uniform rendition will bring the frights to the field with Oregon needing to win out to potentially secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Tight end Jamari Johnson models the Oregon Ducks' "Mummy Duck" inspired uniform for their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. | @goducks on X

The Return of The Mummy Duck

Modeled by senior tight end Jamari Johnson (who, as of pregame, has 26 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game for the season), this new edition of the "Mummy Duck" uniforms originally introduced in Oregon's 2025 away game "White Out" win against Penn State features black undergarments with white detailing bandage print instead of the original white and glow-in-the-dark (the first-ever glow-in-the-dark uniform for the program in the modern era).

Another new detail: a "Mummy Duck" face guard panel added to the black helmet with a holographic green wing.

The rest of the uniform features the white "Warp Speed" jersey from the "Generation O" collection and the black "Fly Era" pants, which are the inverse of the previous week's uniforms for Oregon's Halloween 34-26 upset of the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium.

Tight end Jamari Johnson models the Oregon Ducks' "Mummy Duck" inspired uniform for their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. | @goducks on X

Oregon's "Mummy Duck" Nike Collection

With the "Mummy Duck" getting plenty of hype from the fans, sportswear brand, a longtime Oregon collaborator, Nike dropped a special collection celebrating the two Big Ten titans meeting once again.

Available now through Nike's website, the collection features apparel for both teams, an Air Max 90 with black and red Ohio State-themed sneaker and a Foamposite "Mummy Duck" themed sneaker. Ohio State's collection is named the "Defend the Shoe," referencing the Ducks' return to their stadium and longtime phrase.

The Foamposite shoe starts at $230 on the Sole Classics' website. GoDucks.com offers a "Mummy Duck" bomber jacket, T-shirt, and hat for this special drop, which features frayed white fabric mimicking mummy bandages and the iconic Oregon Duck "Mummy Duck" logo.

During the prior week for the Oregon and Northwestern game, the Ducks also sold limited edition "Mummy Duck" cups at Autzen Stadium, with fans clammoring to get the exclusive release.

Tight end Jamari Johnson models the Oregon Ducks' "Mummy Duck" inspired uniform for their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. | @goducks on X

What Fans Should Be Wearing

To accompany the Ducks' uniform design on the field, fans are encouraged to wear a green outfit to "The Horseshoe". Green is the most common color for fans this season, with five games on the calendar (yellow and black come in second with three games each). Only one green-themed game is left beyond Oregon's Ohio State battle: the Autzen Stadium battle against the Michigan Wolverines the next week.

Uniforms Rooted In Substance

The history of Oregon's uniforms goes hand-in-hand with the Ducks' lasting relationship with sportswear brand Nike. As detailed in GoDucks' documentary "Rooted in Substance", Nike's partnership with Oregon resulted in the company testing its latest technology with the Ducks' athletes while elevating Oregon's brand image (the "O" logo in the 2000s is a great example).

Oregon's uniform selection is a collaborative process with Nike, designers like the father-son duo of Van Horne Designs and Nike designers, Oregon Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr, and a board of selected athletes that gives their own input for uniform design and scheduling.

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