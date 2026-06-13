Defensive Back Recruit Antonio Murray II Provides Honest Perspective on Oregon Offer

The Oregon Ducks appears to have won over a fast rising Texas talent to watch after offering him.

Class of 2029 cornerback Antonio Murray II landed his West Coast offer from the Big Ten powerhouse. The Cypress Ranch High of Houston standout spoke with Lorenzo Reyna of Oregon Ducks on SI about what draws him to the Ducks.

Oregon Recruit Shares Why Ducks are Among 'Favorite' Offers

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | Oregon Ducks on SI Darby Winter

Murray unveiled that Oregon extended its four-year level opportunity to him before the weekend of June 12. He cites new defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Hampton as the man who rewarded him with the offer.

The 6-3 Murray has since added new offers from California and Colorado, but didn't hesitate to gleam about his Ducks opportunity.

"Oregon is one of my favorite schools that’s has offered me so far," Murray tells Oregon Ducks on SI.

Coach Dan Lanning and his defensive blueprint rise as one reason why Murray is liking the opportunity out in Eugene.

"I really like the structure of the defense because it puts the DBs in position to make plays on the ball and consistently puts these lengthy guys in the league, which I love," Murray said. "Oregon was already one of my favorite schools, and I watched how they put defensive backs in the league and how frequently they do it, and it influences me a lot to work harder."

Antonio Murray II Watched Two Oregon Ducks Stars Closely



Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) returns a interception in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Murray closely observed the Ducks before even way prior to his offer. Particularly, two standouts who came out of Eugene.

"Jabbar Muhammad and Christian Gonzalez were some of my favorite defensive backs in college," Murray said. "I study how they play and try to model my game after them due to their length and physicality."

Muhammad starred for one season under Lanning and company in 2024: swatting 12 passes aside while delivering 41 tackles, including 22 solo. He eventually landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Gonzalez ranks as Oregon's best recent defensive back product. He rose as the AFC champion New England Patriots' top shutdown cornerback during their run to the Super Bowl in February. Gonzalez established himself as a first-round talent at Oregon with Lanning and former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi overseeing his development.

Lanning soon will unleash Brandon Finney Jr. on offenses this fall, who brings a nearly similar frame on the field compared to Murray. Finney broke up seven passes while picking off three footballs.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Looks Advanced Already

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning warms players up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murray looked nothing like a freshman on varsity. He instead looked more like a prep football veteran who made almost everyone else look slow.

The incoming sophomore brings a mix of acceleration and power when he takes off with the football. He took back two interceptions into the end zone, plus returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Murray showed advanced ball skills too, picking off eight passes. He plays strong sticky coverage in man while also bringing enough closing speed to seal off passing windows.

"My strengths on the field are my length, ball skills and physicality, and my football smarts," Murray said. "I am aiming to work on my patience and getting in and out of my breaks faster so I can produce more interceptions."

He's currently unranked by national outlets 247Sports and On3/Rivals due to being an underclassman. But he is now nearing 15 scholarship offers.

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