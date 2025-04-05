Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Defensive Lineman Derrick Harmon Rises On NFL Draft Big Boards

After dominating the NFL Scouting Combine, Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon has solidified himself as one of the top defensive players on big boards for the NFL Draft. Has Harmon secured his status as first-round pick?

Kyron Samuels

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (DL15) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (DL15) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Oregon Ducks interior defensive lineman Derrick Harmon has put the bow on his NFL Draft process. After a season where he was named All-American and All-Big-10, en route to leading the Oregon Ducks defense to a Big-10 Championship and an undefeated 13-0 regular season. After dominating the NFL Scouting Combine running a 4.95 40-yard dash with and 1.74 10-yard split, and coming in at 6-4, 313 pounds with 34 3/8 inch arms, Harmon has solidified himself as one of the top defensive players in the draft.

As we inch close to draft night, Harmon is on the rise of analysts and scouting big boards as people delve deeper into the film after his standout performance in Indianapolis at the combine. Harmon is a consensus first round player and is steadily climbing the rankings as evidence by the recently released top-50 lists and mock drafts by the analyst community. 

Oregon Ducks Dl Derrick Harmo
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) reacts in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Harmon is a quick, disruptive defensive tackle with excellent instincts. As a pass rusher, he has quick hands to knock away the punch of opposing linemen. He also has a club/rip move that helps him collect early wins. He flashes an occasional bull rush, but l'd like to see more of it because it's effective," said former NFL scouting and personnel assistant Daniel Jeremiah. 

“Against the run, he's very aware and avoids getting displaced by down blocks. He can anchor down versus double-teams and he excels at shooting gaps to disrupt and redirect runners. Overall, Harmon has a great feel for the game and can create a lot of havoc despite lacking an elite trait," Jeremiah continued. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshmen Na'eem Offord, Brandon Finney, Dorian Brew Standing Out At Spring Practice

MORE: 5-Star Recruit Tyler Atkinson Reveals Official Visits, Favorites Before Committing

MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: Jadrian Tracey, Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. Status

Harmon’s long arms and explosive first step are a rare combination, especially for a player that’s a legitimate 310-pounder with anchor ability against double teams and at the point of attack. Because of that unique frame, Harmon has received a lofty player comparison to Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones. Jones is a future Hall of Famer, so it’s not necessarily fair to hold Harmon to those unrealistic expectations, but Jones was the 37th overall pick. 

"Harmon is a player who can win in different ways. He forces blockers to attack air because of his lateral explosiveness, but he also uses strong, crafty hands to swat away their reaches as he bursts through gaps to close on the ball carrier," Dane Brugler of The Athletic said. "He must become a more consistent finisher, but there wasn't a more disruptive interior defensive lineman in college football this season."

Oregon Ducks DL Derrick Harmo
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (DL15) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Based off that slot, the comparisons are somewhat understandable. Harmon is a self aware player with his own goals and expectations, but he knows to be his best self at the next level, he’ll have to win in multiple ways. 

"I'm very versatile," Harmon said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I can play from the zero to the five. I feel like I put that on tape this year. I can play anything. Whatever teams need me to play. I feel like I can play mid front, a three-down front, a four-down front or the five tech. So, what a team needs me to play."

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Home/Football