Oregon Ducks vs. Northwestern Betting Odds Shift As Heisman Race Changes
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks (2-0 overall record) and their high-powered offense are once again expected to roll over their competition. The Pacific Northwest program makes its first road trip to the Northwestern Wildcats (1-1 overall record) in the Big Ten Conference opener.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is favored by 28.5 points against Northwestern (previously was at 27.5 on Monday, Sept. 8). The moneyline for the Ducks is -10000 and +2400 for the Wildcats. The over/under is set at 48.5.
The week 3 matchup will take place in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9:00 a.m. PT on Fox. It's being played at the temporary Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will also be putting on its show with host Rob Stone alongside Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Dave Portnoy starting at 7 a.m. PT.
Dante Moore's updated Heisman Trophy odds
Heading into week 1 of the season, Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore was tied for the 11th-best odds to win the coveted Heisman Trophy at +2500 (per FanDuel). Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning was the running favorite for the award at +900 before a disastrous performance in the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes to begin the 2025 season, 14-7.
Now, Moore is in a tie for the second-best odds at +1000, along with Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck. Oklahoma Sooners redshirt junior quarterback John Mateer is the new favorite to win the honor at +900.
His favorite target thus far has been Florida State Seminoles transfer and senior wide receiver Malik Benson, leading the team with 99 receiving yards while being tied for second with two receiving touchdowns (with redshirt senior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.).
Through his first two starts in an Oregon Nike uniform, Moore has thrown for 479 passing yards on a 77.3 completion rate (ranked No. 7 in all of college football), six touchdowns (tied for tenth-most in the nation), and zero interceptions.
Dan Lanning, Will Stein's offense continues to cook
Coach Dan Lanning, along with offensive coordinator Will Stein, claim some of the most talented pieces on the offensive side of the ball in the entire country and have proven it through the first two weeks of play. Besides Moore and Benson, those names include redshirt senior running back Noah Whittington (leads team with 159 rushing yards) and freshman standout wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
Here are the offensive team statistics that Oregon lands in the top 25 for:
100 percent red zone conversation rate (tied for No. 1, 13-for-13)
64.0 points per game (No. 3)
568.5 total yards per game (tied for No. 8)
63.6 third down conversion percentage (tied for No. 10)
53 first downs (tied for No. 19)
