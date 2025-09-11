Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks vs. Northwestern Betting Odds Shift As Heisman Race Changes

The Oregon Ducks have been cruising to start the 2025 season, beating the Montana State Bobcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys by a score of 128-16 in Eugene. The Ducks' betting odds in their Big Ten opener on the road have been updated, along with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds.

Arden Cravalho

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks (2-0 overall record) and their high-powered offense are once again expected to roll over their competition. The Pacific Northwest program makes its first road trip to the Northwestern Wildcats (1-1 overall record) in the Big Ten Conference opener.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is favored by 28.5 points against Northwestern (previously was at 27.5 on Monday, Sept. 8). The moneyline for the Ducks is -10000 and +2400 for the Wildcats. The over/under is set at 48.5.

The week 3 matchup will take place in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9:00 a.m. PT on Fox. It's being played at the temporary Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will also be putting on its show with host Rob Stone alongside Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Dave Portnoy starting at 7 a.m. PT.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys
Dante Moore's updated Heisman Trophy odds

Heading into week 1 of the season, Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore was tied for the 11th-best odds to win the coveted Heisman Trophy at +2500 (per FanDuel). Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning was the running favorite for the award at +900 before a disastrous performance in the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes to begin the 2025 season, 14-7.

Now, Moore is in a tie for the second-best odds at +1000, along with Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck. Oklahoma Sooners redshirt junior quarterback John Mateer is the new favorite to win the honor at +900.

His favorite target thus far has been Florida State Seminoles transfer and senior wide receiver Malik Benson, leading the team with 99 receiving yards while being tied for second with two receiving touchdowns (with redshirt senior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.).

Through his first two starts in an Oregon Nike uniform, Moore has thrown for 479 passing yards on a 77.3 completion rate (ranked No. 7 in all of college football), six touchdowns (tied for tenth-most in the nation), and zero interceptions.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against Montana State Bobcats
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against Montana State Bobcats defensive back Seth Johnson (9) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning, Will Stein's offense continues to cook

Coach Dan Lanning, along with offensive coordinator Will Stein, claim some of the most talented pieces on the offensive side of the ball in the entire country and have proven it through the first two weeks of play. Besides Moore and Benson, those names include redshirt senior running back Noah Whittington (leads team with 159 rushing yards) and freshman standout wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Here are the offensive team statistics that Oregon lands in the top 25 for:

100 percent red zone conversation rate (tied for No. 1, 13-for-13)

64.0 points per game (No. 3)

568.5 total yards per game (tied for No. 8)

63.6 third down conversion percentage (tied for No. 10)

53 first downs (tied for No. 19)

Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein works with the team
Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein works with the team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

