Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Lands New NIL Deal: $1.9 Million NIL Valuation
Even with the Oregon Ducks' 2024 season in the rear view mirror, there's still money to be made for Duck athletes. Ranked with the No. 22nd highest name, image, and likeness (NIL) evaluation for NCAA football athletes, outgoing Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is fulfilling his NIL contracts.
Posted on his Instagram page on Dec. 20 and Jan. 9, Gabriel shared two videos for his sponsorship with Great Clips. Gabriel signed his most recent deal with the hair salon company on Dec. 14. In the videos, Gabriel enters a Great Clips store and gets his hair cut while making football jokes and puns.
"You heard right – $9.99 haircuts for the win! 🏈🙌 Save big on your game-winning look by claiming your coupon at GreatClips.com/Football," Gabriel captioned his most recent post with the brand.
Great Clips recently secured a multi-year deal with the title as the official hair salon of the College Football Playoff, which also involved bringing on Gabriel as a spokesperson. Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard and Miami kicker Andres Borregales join Gabriel in promoting the hair salon on their social media accounts. Influencer Natalie Rose and football personality Jesse Palmer will also be working with the brand through their broadcast commercial campaign.
According to On3, Gabriel has NIL deals with 12 different brands. Some notable companies Gabriel has worked with include The GLD Shop, Uber, Celsius, and Beats By Dre.
Also posted on his Instragram, Gabriel announced an NIL partnership with Stanley Brands and their Pro Tour Quencher water bottle. Senior wide receiver Tez Johnson also joined Gabriel for this promotion.
Gabriel's overall NIL evaluation puts him at $1.9 million, which has dropped since his $2.1 million evaluation on Jan. 2. Gabriel is ranked No. 22 in the NIL 100.
However, some fans are commenting under Gabriel's recent sponsorship posts questioning why the quarterback has yet to declare for the NFL Draft happening in Green Bay, Wisconsin in April. So far, more than 13 Ducks have declared for the draft including running back Jordan James, the aforementioned Johnson, offensive lineman Nishad Strother, and more. Gabriel is expected to declare for the draft publicly before April.
During his one season with the Oregon Ducks, Gabriel put up 3,558 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions on a 73.2 completion percentage. On the rushing side, he marked 192 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the Ducks to a 13-1 historic record, a Big Ten Conference title., and a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Throughout his time in Eugene, Gabriel stressed the importance of the connections he's made at Oregon,
"Special year, you know, but special people. More importantly, I think as I've gotten older, I'm chasing people, and I'm chasing memories," Gabriel said following Oregon's undefeated regular season. "I'm not promised tomorrow. I don't know when my time is up, but that's what I'm chasing. And I think the more memories and the more great people you can be around, the more fulfilling your life is. So I would just say, getting here, the great people that invest in you, that are extremely positive and want to see the best out of you, I think it's a powerful feelin."
