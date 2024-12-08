Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson Breaks Program Tight End Touchdown Record
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson has been a reliable option in Eugene for all of his career. He scored his 16th career touchdown during the second quarter of the Big Ten Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions to break the program's all-time record among tight ends.
During his senior season, Ferguson has 490 receiving yards on 35 receptions for two touchdowns so far. In his four-year career with Oregon, the tight end has put together 1,436 receiving yards on 126 receptions and counting.
Ahead of the Big Ten Championship game, Ferguson said this summer, his family booked Air BNB lodging for Indianapolis/Big Ten title game.
“In a confident way, not cocky, we expected this,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson also set the Oregon all-time record for receptions by a tight end last week with 126.
The 6-5, 255-pound Ferguson is grabbing the attention of many NFL Draft scouts, some of which have compared him the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Quite the honor, as Kelce's statistics place him amongst the greatest pass-catchers of all-time.
"It is really a blessing and really cool to be put in the same sentence as that guy," Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "He's done a lot for the game and a lot for the position as tight ends go. But I've definitely watched a lot of his tape. He's a special, special player and he's really revolutionized tight end play."
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Heisman Trophy candidate Dillon Gabriel have made Ferguson a vital part of an offense that is No. 9 in points per game at 36.2 and No. 14 in yards per game with 445.1.
