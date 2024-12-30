Oregon Ducks’ Tez Johnson Calls Dillon Gabriel 'Best Quarterback In The Entire Nation'
When it comes to the No. 1 Oregon Ducks’ success on the field, a lot can be sourced back to veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Since transferring to Oregon from Oklahoma Sooners for the 2024 season, Gabriel has amassed 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns, an undefeated regular season, a Big Ten Championship title, and came in third for the Heisman Trophy.
Now, with the Rose Bowl quarterfinal game on the horizon, one of Gabriel’s favorite targets at rwide eceiver is giving high praise for the quarterback. Senior receiver Tez Johnson didn’t mince words during his recent media availability for the Rose Bowl game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
“Dillon is a quarterback you want on your team,” Johnson said. “His willingness to get better and be the best - he’s the best quarterback in the entire nation. I don’t know if anybody else agrees, but this team knows he’s the best quarterback that’s in this playoffs, period. That’s a Heisman quarterback right there. I don’t see no other quarterback out here doing the things that he do.”
A transfer from Troy college that came to Oregon in 2022, Johnson got familiar with the then UCF Knights’ Gabriel at his former school. That interest only grew when Gabriel later transferred to the Ducks.
“I just knew him when he was at UCF and I watched him a little bit because one of my coaches from Troy went to UCF, which is Chip Lindsey and coach Brian Blackmon. So, I kind of followed him up a little bit and did some research and when I seen him coming to Oregon, I knew right then and now that I had to get with him and get on that field. He’s got some stuff to him that nobody has seen before,” Johnson said.
That stuff, Johnson claims, is Gabriel’s ability to face off against the best teams in the nation and continue to execute at a high level. In his second year with the Sooners, Gabriel put up 3,360 yards and 30 touchdowns on the season. One of his best performances that year was against the Texas Longhorns, where Gabriel not only passed for 285 yards, he also led the team in rushing yards with 113 yards. Now, he’s carried over that dual threat aspect to the Ducks.
“When he’s at Oklahoma playing against Texas in big games, that guy can pull it off. You don’t see too many quarterbacks in big games pull it off like that unless you what? Bo Nix or Patrick Mahomes or something like that,” Johnson said.
Johnson claims that during the off season, himself and Gabriel put in the work to translate Gabriel’s skills over to a new team.
“Throwing, and the stuff we’ve been through on that field. How frustrated we were on the off-season,” Johnson said. “I demand excellence from him. You can tell he’s demanding it from me. And us demanding it from each other created something that’s like, okay, this guy’s got something. And I think he knew how willing I was to get better as a receiver and how I knew exactly what ball he can throw. He was hesitant sometimes in the off season and I’m like ‘if you just throw it trust me, we gon’ make a play.’ Now I think he just took that and ran with it.”
One of the biggest compliments lauded at Gabriel by his teammates and coaches alike has been his ability to connect the Ducks locker room. As Johnson explains, Gabriel’s connection comes from a place of authenticity and zest for life.
“We love that guy, like his energy coming into the locker room everyday, a smile on his face, being goofy. He's the oldest guy on the team but everyone treats me and him like the youngest. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I’m the little brother, he’s the little brother. I think it’s because of height. Everybody be like ‘hey little bro.' Don't - I’m older than you. I’m 22 and you 19. You just 6-6 I’m 5-10. Like okay. But I love Dillon. Love him to death. Can’t wait to get out there on Wednesday to play alongside him. Soon as he do his little circle prayer and send one up, I know he’s locked in so let’s do it,” Johnson said.
And with the bond Gabriel and Johnson have developed, that growth not only results in explosive plays on the field, but also in Gabriel’s confidence as a leader for the Ducks.
“You can build confidence with a person that other people don’t think that he can get it done and when you build that confidence with a person it’s everything for them. Be a sponge with that guy. Be connected as much as you can with Dillon. So, that’s how I wanted to take it and he’s left handed too so be able to catch a ball at least (was the goal),” Johnson said.
