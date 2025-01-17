Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Slighted By 2025 NFL Draft Projection?
It’s officially NFL Draft season. There’s still one college football game left to be played, but the evaluations and projections are in full swing. The Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl are just a few weeks away; subsequently, the NFL Combine and NFL Pro Days are also around the corner. One of the most exciting parts about the draft season is looking at the position rankings and mock drafts from NFL analysts and draft experts. ESPN released their new position rankings with a round projection and there was a major shake-up.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was ranked fourth amongst all quarterbacks in the list and tagged with a late day two grade. The indication is that Gabriel will be a late second-round pick or third-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel, a 5’11, 200-pound Hawaii native is known for his quick-trigger release, accuracy in and out of the pocket, and ability to protect the football. He’s never thrown for more than seven interceptions in a season at the college level. A trait that makes him more attractive to NFL teams.
“I play a little risky. I think it has to do with being decisive and trusting your abilities. That’s what I’ve always felt confident in. A lot of them [interceptions] are just a natural play. Whether it’s a tip, or a mistake here and there, but for the most part, elite execution. Throwing the ball where I want it and where I want to put it. That’s kind of my thing,” said Dillon Gabriel on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams when asked about his ability to protect the ball.
Gabriel threw for 3,857 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions, completing 72.9 percent of his passes, which was second-best in FBS football and finished third in the nation QBR. Gabriel was a sneaky asset on the ground in the running game adding 149 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. The longest being a 54-yard run, which was the longest run play by any Oregon player this season.
It was a season of records and accolades for Gabriel as well. Most notably, Gabriel broke the FBS record for most career passing touchdowns, most career touchdowns accounted for, and most points responsible for. The Oregon signal-caller was also named a Heisman finalist where he finished third in voting, a First-Team All-American, Big Ten Most Valuable Player, Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, and First-Team All-Big-Ten.
Gabriel is coming off the heels of one of the better seasons in Oregon Ducks history as a quarterback. After leading the Ducks to a 13-1 record with victories over Ohio State, Michigan, Boise State, Oregon State, and others, Gabriel and the Ducks were crowned Big Ten Conference Champions after a thrilling win over Penn State. The Ducks' magical run ultimately came to an end against Ohio State in a rematch in the second round of the College Football Playoff, but the single-season run was prominent nonetheless.
“This guy deserves every single thing that comes his way," coach Lanning said after winning the Big Ten Championship Game. "Maybe the most special play to me was the 3rd and 1 when he wanted it in his hands to get that tough yard. This team believes in him. They’re grateful every day that they get to step on the field with him. He’s about connection and people first, but the poise that he shows in big games is unmeasured. I haven’t been around players like Dillon. I’m really grateful I get to share the field with him.”
Gabriel will have a chance to make a big impression on NFL teams at the Reese's Senior Bowl when practice begins on January 28th.
