Three Freshmen to Watch in Oregon’s Spring Game

EUGENE, Ore. – The 2026 Oregon Spring Game will be the first opportunity for fans to see several newcomers in action as members of the Ducks.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s program enrolled some players from the top-five recruiting class early, which means some of the incoming freshmen will play in front of the fans at Autzen Stadium for the very first time.

There’s a lot to learn about this team from the Spring Game, but three freshmen stand out.

Safety Xavier Lherisse

Marques Oliveira and Xavier Lherisse of Eau Gallie stand with head coach Chris Sands after they signed their college letter of intent December 3, 2025 at the school in Melbourne. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK | Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The excitement surrounding five-star safety recruit Jett Washington’s arrival to the program has perhaps slightly overshadowed the addition of another blue-chip safety recruit: Xavier Lherisse.

Power Four programs like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Michigan all recruited Lherisse, but he chose the Ducks instead. As one of the top recruits in the state of Florida, he played both quarterback and safety as a senior in high school.

Lherisse totaled 36 tackles, recorded four interceptions and tallied five pass deflections in 2025. He’s already caught the attention of his new head coach during spring practices.

“Saw some guys on both sides of the ball. I know Xavier had an interception today,” Lanning said after the Ducks’ April 18 scrimmage.

Safeties like Washington, transfer Koi Perich, Aaron Flowers, Peyton Woodyard and Trey McNutt may also battle for spots toward the top of the depth chart, but freshmen have previously proven to be ready for early roles in Lanning’s system. The Spring Game will be the first opportunity for fans to see where Lherisse is at.

Linebacker Tristan Phillips

Ventura's Tristan Phillips celebrates after intercepting a pass to end Agoura's final drive of the game and seal the Cougars' 28-14 win in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Agoura High. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another incoming freshman who could earn a key rotational role is linebacker Tristan Phillips. The Ducks return one of their linebacker starters from a season ago, Jerry Mixon, while Devon Jackson returns, and players like Brayden Platt and Gavin Nix are emerging.

Phillips is one of the young players in the linebacker room, but he enters the program with plenty of praise. Oregon lost its vocal leader, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, to the NFL Draft this offseason. Defensive coordinator Chris Hampton compared Phillips to Boettcher earlier this year, calling him “Bryce Boettcher 2.0.”

If Phillips lives up to expectations, he could receive ample playing time as a true freshman and even make his way up the depth chart.

Running Back Tradarian Ball

On the offensive side of the field, running back Tradarian Ball is an intriguing freshman who could see the field early in the fall.

The Ducks return running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, who are only sophomores and are expected to top the depth chart. Both Hill and Davison played key roles early in their Oregon careers in the backfield, so Ball could follow the precedent they set.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There isn’t a clear No. 3 running back on the depth chart at the moment. Ball was an exciting recruit in high school, and he comes from Texarkana, Texas, just like Oregon running back legend LaMichael James. Ball totaled 18 touchdowns as a senior, half of them receiving and half of them rushing.

Players like Hill, Davison, receiver Dakorien Moore and cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. all seized prominent roles as true freshmen last season. Given that Lanning’s bringing in the best recruiting class in program history, there’s a good chance that multiple 2026 freshmen do the same. The Spring Game will be the first opportunity to see who passes the eye test.

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