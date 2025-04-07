What Oregon Ducks' Drew Mehringer Said About Tight End Kenyon Sadiq
Oregon Ducks tight end coach Drew Mehringer spoke to the media after spring practice on Saturday, and he spoke at length about the development he's seen from Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq. With the departure of Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert at his position, Sadiq is expected to play a larger role in Oregon's offense in 2025.
Mehringer praised Sadiq for his high character off of the field and shared his excitement about Sadiq's growth on the field.
"It's funny because as his position coach, you can see a little bit more of the flaws and stuff like that. I still think he has a lot of room to grow. Because he's such a good kid, the world doesn't deserve as good an athlete and as good of a kid. He works really really hard. He's a 'Yes sir' or 'No sir' and whatever you ask him to do, he'll do. Even if it's something nobody wants to do, he'll do it with a great big smile on his face."
"I think it is fun to watch him develop and see where he's going. I think the certainly the position he's currently in without Terrance and Pat there, it's kind of a lot more of a spotlight, so to speak on him. It's fun to watch him grow and his personality blossom into that. I do think that he's extremely talented," Mehringer continued.
A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Sadiq was rated as a four-star prospect and was ranked the No. 4 athlete in the country by 247Sports. Sadiq was the No. 1 recruit from the state of Idaho in 2023, and Ducks fans are certainly excited to watch his continued development.
The talented tight end played in 14 games as a freshman, but he only logged five receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown. In his sophomore season, he carved out a bigger role alongside Ferguson. Sadiq finished the 2024 season with 24 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns.
Perhaps the biggest play of Sadiq's season came in the Big Ten Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Early in the first quarter, Sadiq hurdled a Penn State defender on his way to a 28-yard touchdown, the first scoring play in the game.
"Those guys set the bar really high. I mean, Ferg being the best tight end in Oregon history, one of the best to do it. I mean, about every record he has under the tight end category. So, like I said, the standard is high. And going in there and living up to it and elevating the standard too, doing things that no other tight ends have done in the country. So, the expectation is there. Just kind of go out there and live up to it," said Sadiq.
Ferguson finished his Oregon career as the program's all-time tight end leader with 134 receptions and 16 receiving touchdowns. Ferguson also set the single-season record for a Ducks tight end with 43 receptions in 2024.
Sadiq witnessed firsthand how Ferguson was able to become one of the best tight ends in Oregon history. Will Sadiq be able to match Ferguson's production in 2025?
If Mehringer's words are any indication, Sadiq seems to have the potential for a breakout season in Oregon's offense. Although the Ducks are replacing quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Sadiq is expected to be a downfield threat for Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.
"I don't know how many 247-pound, 22.5-plus mile-an-hour people are out there in the world. But, more than that, I think he's a great kid. He's a physical blocker on top of the fact that he runs fast and catches the ball and scores touchdowns. I think his best football is still to come. I'm really really excited for where he's at. He's one that will tell you that he wants to be coached," said Mehringer.
The Ducks also brought in tight end Jamari Johnson from the transfer portal, giving Oregon depth at the position. Can Johnson and Sadiq give the Ducks' offense a one-two punch at tight end?