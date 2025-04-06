Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq 'Chasing' Terrance Ferguson's Legacy
EUGENE – Oregon Ducks junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq is poised for a breakout season in 2025. After a standout season where Sadiq emerged as a key playmaker on Oregon’s roster, the anticipation to see Sadiq on the field in 2025 has only grown. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein even called Sadiq "one of the best players in the country."
Despite the rising hype surrounding him as a player, Sadiq isn’t getting caught up in the headlines and praise. Instead, he’s keeping his focus on earning that recognition through his performance.
"It’s kind of just words, you know?" Sadiq said on Saturday after practice. "I mean, I’ve got to go out there and prove it. So, like I said, it means a lot coming from Stein. There's a high expectation that you have to come out every day and try to work up to."
Turning high expectations into high-level performance isn’t something Sadiq takes lightly. Rather, these high expectations have shaped the way Sadiq approaches practice.
“Just compete in every rep. It's easy just to get complacent," Sadiq said. "So, like I said, go out there and have the mindset I need to be the best, one of the best players in college football, one of the best tight ends. The coaches do a great job of being on me and holding me to a standard.”
Last season, Sadiq caught national attention, putting up impressive numbers as just a sophomore. Sadiq finished the 2024 season with 24 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the Big Ten Championship Game. He also finished fifth on the team in receiving yards.
In the Big Ten Championship Game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, the excitement surrounding Sadiq grew even more. Sadiq scored the game-opening touchdown, where he hurdled a defender before running into the end zone. He then went on to score his second touchdown just a drive later.
Last season, Sadiq was part of a loaded tight end room headlined by Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert. Both Herbert and Ferguson have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and with hopes of playing on NFL Sunday.
With Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert ahead of him on the depth chart, Sadiq had limited opportunities in the passing game, with most of his contributions coming in specialized or gadget-style offensive packages.
Ferguson’s performance at Oregon has established him as the best tight end in Oregon history. Ferguson finished as the Oregon football program’s all-time leader among tight ends in both receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16). Ferguson also ranks second all-time in receiving yards with 1,537. In 2024, Ferguson hauled in 43 receptions, tying the Ducks’ single-season record for catches by a tight end.
Ferguson’s recent dominance could be intimidating for a younger tight end looking to fill his shoes, but Ferguson’s success serves as motivation for Sadiq.
“Ferg left his legacy, and I'm chasing it every day," Sadiq said. "The standard Ferg set, but also the records that Ferg left here. Every day, I remind myself that those are the goals that I want to hit. He did a great job.”
With both Ferguson and Herbert taking their talents to the NFL Draft, Sadiq will step into an even larger role in 2025. The departure of two key players opens up significantly more opportunities, and Sadiq is fully aware of the responsibility that comes with it.
"Those guys set the bar really high. I mean, Ferg being the best tight end in Oregon history, one of the best to do it. I mean, about every record he has under the tight end category. So, like I said, the standard is high. And going in there and living up to it and elevating the standard too, doing things that no other tight ends have done in the country. So, the expectation is there. Just kind of go out there and live up to it.”