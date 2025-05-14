Oregon Ducks Drop In Top-25 Football Rankings: Notre Dame, LSU Move Up
During every college football offseason, speculation runs at an all-time high for the upcoming season. Spring games, open practices, and additions to each team through recruiting and transfer portal pick-ups prompts media members to share their ideas on which programs will succeed.
In the most recent "Way-Too-Early" post-spring Top 25 ranking released last Thursday, ESPN college football reporter Mark Schlabach knocked the Oregon Ducks down two spots, moving Oregon from a No. 6 ranking to a No. 8.
For Schlabach, this movement hinges on Oregon coach Dan Lanning's progress in the post-season, and the loss of a major leader for the Ducks.
"The Ducks went back to work after winning a Big Ten title and finishing 13-0 in the regular season. The next step for coach Dan Lanning is to advance in the CFP," Schlabach wrote. "Former five-star prospect Dante Moore was battling Austin Novosad to replace Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback."
Schlabach, and many who observe the Ducks leading into the 2025 season, have raised concerns around the security at the quarterback position given this is the first year in Lanning's tenure an older transfer quarterback (see Bo Nix and Gabriel) will not be utilized in favor of a mostly in-house developed talent with Moore or Novosad. Both quarterbacks studied under Gabriel the season prior.
"Coach Lanning, he does a really great job for how we do the spring. He doesn't really have you with one group the whole spring. Every week, we change receivers, O-line, or different center just to get different feels with everybody. But overall, I mean, we have playmakers everywhere. And I just know we have a lot of talent," Moore said regarding receiver chemistry after the spring game.
In his ranking explanation, Schlabach highlighted the new additions to the Oregon offense, including transfer running back Makhi Hughes from Tulane, and offensive lineman transfers Emmanuel Pregnon from USC, Isaiah World of Nevada, and Alex Harkey from Texas State.
Schlabach posited that all of those listed athletes will likely start in their respective positions, though Oregon utilized a variety of their players throughout the spring game.
One of those players that saw a lot of highlights is freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who finished with three catches and 47-yards and is expected to be a serious competitor for the top receiver spot in 2025.
"Freshman Dakorien Moore, the No. 1 receiver prospect in the 2025 ESPN 300, had a great spring and probably will challenge for a starting job," Schlabach added.
He also pointed to several returning Ducks on both sides like center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and wide receiver Evan Stewart (though he notably did not see much action during the spring game).
Oregon was surpassed on the "Way-Too-Early" Top 25 list by Notre Dame (No.7) and LSU (No.6).
The Ducks begin their 2025 season on August 30th against the Montana State Wildcats. Kickoff time has yet to be announced.