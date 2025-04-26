Oregon Ducks Spring Game LIVE Updates: Dante Moore, Dakorien Moore Separate Teams
In a college football landscape where teams across the nation are cancelling spring games to avoid NIL-based poaching from other programs, the Oregon Ducks are holding strong with their springtime tradition at Autzen Stadium. The Duck scrimmage is sure to excite, as Oregon comes off their first 13-0 regular season in program history and their first Big Ten Championship.
"It's the best way for us to get better. We're absolutely gonna have a spring game and play football," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning. "I think that's a great opportunity to create, you know, Autzen is one of those places we have a spring game."
"It's a game day environment, creating that environment for those players, the competition that exists in that, and the fans, what they bring to that, I think, is a huge piece. So for me, it's the right way to cap off the spring. And as long as I'm here, we'll be doing Spring Games," Lanning continued.
The scrimmage will kick off at 1:00 p.m. PT. Look below for a rundown of the scrimmage. The latest updates lie at the top of the article.
PREGAME NOTES
Oregon Football released their two honorary team names: the Fighting Ducks and the Combat Ducks. The Combat Ducks are led by Brooks and Irving and the Fighting Ducks are led by Bellotti and Gonzalez.
Dante Moore, Brock Thomas, and Akili Smith Jr. are listed as quarterbacks for the Combat team, with Luke Moga, Austin Novosad, and Ryder Hayes making up the quarterback corps for the Fighting team.
Notably, Moore will have receivers Gary Bryant Jr., Kyler Kasper, Jeremiah McClellan, Jurrion Dickey, and Justius Lowe. On the other side, Novosad will be throwing to receivers like Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Malik Benson.
Guest coaches for the spring game include former Oregon coaches Mike Bellotti (coached 1995 - 2008) and Rich Brooks (coached 1977 - 1994). Bellotti will be paired with former Duck and current New England Patriot cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Brooks will co-coach with former Duck and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running back Bucky Irving.
MORE: Arizona Cardinals Draft Jordan Burch: 5 Things To Know About 'Dangerous' EDGE
MORE: Cleveland Browns Explain Drafting 'Poised' Dillon Gabriel Over Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Draft 'Winner' Dillon Gabriel Over Shedeur Sanders: Perfect Fit?
Of course, with every spring game, fans will not get the full taste of what the Ducks have to offer in 2025, but be on the look-out for the quarterback battle between sophomore Dante Moore and freshman Austin Novosad. Will Stein, Oregon offensive coordinator, also teased a run-heavy offense with a revamped offense line centering only returning trench starter Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.
The highest high school recruit pulled by Oregon, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, will likely make a debut on field this spring game as the freshman has been highly praised during spring practice media availabilities.
Defensively, Oregon's trenches are changing as well, with the addition of USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander being an interesting storyline to watch. Furthermore, Oregon sees a few play-making returners in junior defensive back Matayo Uiagalelei and senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher who are sure to be fan favorites that excite.
“It’s different when there are fans in the stands. Just play within themselves. Take the easy money throws. It’s going to be pretty simple, pretty vanilla. Nothing that we’re doing that’s new or tweaks will be shown. But we want to make sure our fans are enjoying it and it’s fun," Stein said.