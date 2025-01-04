Oregon Ducks Running Back Ellis Bynum Enters Transfer Portal
With the less than stellar 41-21 Rose Bowl loss under the Oregon Ducks’ belt, their 2024 season is officially over. As a National Championship run was not in the cards for the Ducks, a few athletes are trying their luck with the NCAA Transfer Portal.
One of the most recent Ducks to declare their transfer status is sophomore running back Ellis Bynum. Bynum spent three years with Oregon, with no action in 2022 and nine game appearances on special teams in 2023. He saw action in six games during the 2024 season including games vs Oregon State, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, Maryland, and Washington. Bynum joined the Ducks as a walk-on.
Bynum announced his intention to transfer with a link to his highlight reel.
“From waking up every Saturday as a kid dreaming of playing for the University of Oregon, to running out of the tunnel at Autzen Stadium in full uniform, my time here has been a dream come true,” Bynum said in the beginning of his social media post.
Bynum thanked the coaches and staff at Oregon, before stating he wanted to continue to grow “as a player and as a man” with another program. Bynum enters the portal with two years of eligibility.
Before joining the Ducks, Bynum was rated a three-star recruit out of Portland, Oregon. The Central Catholic graduate was the 24th-ranked recruit in Oregon for the class of 2022 and the 160th running back nationally, per 247Sports.
Bynum was the go-to running back for the Rams, and even helped lead Central Catholic to the 2021 Class 6A State Championship. During that championship game, Bynum put up 88 yards and two touchdowns off 13 rushing attempts.
So far, seven Ducks have entered the transfer portal since the option became available. Other Ducks leaving the program include freshman offensive lineman JacQawn McCroy (committed to Arkansas), freshman edge Jaxson Jones (committed to Utah), freshman defensive back Tyler Turner (committed to Baylor), sophomore edge Emar’rion Winston (committed to Baylor),
Other entrees are undecided such as sophomore cornerback Khamari Terrell, freshman edge Jaeden Moore, and enrollee quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele.
Oregon currently is pursuing one of the top running backs in the transfer portal, Tulane's Mahki Hughes, according to On3 Sports. Hughes was a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation's best running back. Boise State's Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty won the award after a historic campaign.
Hughes is the half-brother of five-star Ducks commit Na'eem Offord, leading many to think Oregon will have an inside track in landing the transfer running back.
