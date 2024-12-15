Oregon Ducks Linebacker Emar'rion Winston Enters Transfer Portal, Arizona State Offers
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are in the midst of preparing for their first ever College Football Playoff appearance, but the Ducks have now seen four transfer portal entries with linebacker Emar'rion Winston electing to hop into the portal.
Coming out of Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon, Winston was a composite four-star prospect and rated as the No. 4 player from the state of Oregon in the class of 2022. He chose the Ducks over Washington and Florida.
Winston totaled up eight tackles and one pass deflection this season, and he recorded 19 tackles during his redshirt freshman season last year. With the amount of depth the Ducks are slated to bring back next season at the linebacker position, Winston's departure is understandable
Despite not having gaudy numbers and a high snap count, Winston was a solid rotational piece. The redshirt sophomore linebacker was in line to get potentially starter reps next season but instead decided to take the leap of faith by entering the portal.
Winston won't have a shortage of suitors. The same day that he announced his declaration to enter the portal, Winston received an offer from Arizona State.
Oregon is set to lose linebackers Jeffrey Bassa and Bryce Boettcher after this season. Bassa accounted for 49 tackles, two forced fumbles and one and a half sacks this year, meanwhile Boettcher has a team-high of 87 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. That's a lot of production that Oregon coach Dan Lanning will have to replace after the season's end.
Despite losing some depth pieces to the portal, the Ducks have a ton of talent staying in Eugene for next season and some solid pieces coming in from their No. 3 incoming recruiting class.
Oregon will rely heavily on the presence of linebacker Teitum Tuioti next year. Tuioti has recorded 54 tackles and 5.5 sacks this season despite being only a true sophomore. Another playmaker that the Ducks will be turning to at linebacker next season will be Devon Jackson. The junior linebacker has burst out onto the scene this year with 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble after recording 18 tackles combined in his first two season at Oregon.
Coming in from the 2025 recruiting class, the Ducks will be bringing in two top-250 players in the country at linebacker. Nasir Wyatt, a four-star prospect and the No. 196 player and Gavin Nix, the No. 231 player in the recruiting class and another four-star prospect.
Only four players have announced their decision to transfer away from Oregon, and the Ducks recently landed a commitment from Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman out of the portal.
