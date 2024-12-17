Oregon Ducks Cornerback Khamari Terrell Enters Transfer Portal
The Oregon Ducks have lost another player to the transfer portal as the team prepares for the College Football Playoff.
Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos on Monday, Oregon defensive back Khamari Terrell has entered the portal after three seasons with the Ducks. It's unclear if Terrell will remain with the team during the CFP as some players that have entered the portal for playoff teams are sticking around for the postseason.
Originally a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class from Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Texas, Terrell was a playmaker on both sides of the ball as well as a dynamic returner on special teams. He received offers from programs like Clemson, USC, Baylor, Mississippi State, LSU, Florida, Missouri and more. The Ducks offered him in Jan. 2022. He committed to Oregon during his official visit later that month before officially signing with the team in Feb. 2022. He also took official visits with Baylor and Mississippi State.
According to 247Sports' rankings, Terrell was the No. 29 cornerback in the class and the No. 36 overall player in the state of Texas.
During his freshman year in 2022, Terrell appeared in 10 of 13 games, mostly as a contributor on special teams. He posted a career-high seven total tackles that season.
In 2023, he continued to primarily have a role on special teams before finishing the campaign with six total tackles.
Oregon has now seen the portal departures of Terrell, safety Tyler Turner, offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy and edge rushers Emar'rion Winston, Jaedon Moore and Jaxson Jones. On the flip side, the Ducks have added two defensive backs in Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman and Northwestern transfer Theran Johnson. The new roster additions will of course continue to start rolling in once the Ducks officially begin their offseason.
But first, Oregon will face off against the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. If the Ducks can win that game, they would advance to the Semifinals in Arlington, Texas, to play the winner of Arizona State vs. Texas/Clemson at AT&T Stadium.
The Ducks will be taking their 13-0 record and Big Ten Championship hardware into the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. This marks Oregon's second appearance in the CFP since debuting in the first season of the four-team playoff in 2014. The Ducks made it to the National Championship that season but fell short to the Ohio State Buckeyes, led by Cardale Jones and Ezekiel Elliott.
