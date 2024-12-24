Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Update, Biggest Needs: Linebacker, Running Back?
Recruiting never stops for the Oregon Ducks, and the Oregon coaches have been busy since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 9. According to On3, the Ducks have the fifth-ranked 2025 transfer portal class with more names to be added.
Coach Dan Lanning will be adding a handful of talent to his locker room from across the country:
Jamari Johnson - redshirt freshman tight end, Louisville
Dillon Thieneman - sophomore safety, Purdue
Theran Johnson - redshirt junior cornerback, Northwestern
Alex Harkey - senior offensive tackle, Texas State
Isaiah World - redshirt junior offensive tackle, Nevada
Bear Alexander - junior defensive tackle, USC
What are the remaining needs that Oregon is looking to fill for next season? Help at the linebacker spot is a must. A running back is necessary, and it's never bad to continue to add to the the wide receiver room.
Regardless if he decides to continue down the baseball or football path, senior Bryce Boettcher's presence on the field is going to be deeply missed as well as senior Jeffrey Bassa at the linebacker position. The 2025 recruiting class will be bringing in a duo of four-star linebackers with the potential to make an immediate impact through Nasir Wyatt and Gavin Nix. The best available inside linebackers in the transfer portal are North Carolina Tar Heels sophomore Amare Campbell and Temple Owls senior Tyquan King.
With the possibility of junior running back Jordan James putting his name into the NFL Draft as his stock continues to rise, junior Noah Whittington needs a counterpart in the backfield. Da'Juan Riggs has flashed as the team's third running back, and incoming four-star 2025 recruit Jordan Davison will need some time to develop within the system. Junior Anthony Woods from the Utah Utes and sophomore Cameron Seldon from the Tennessee Volunteers stand out from the limited remaining names available in the transfer portal.
Oregon is bringing in a serious amount of high school talent at the wideout position led by five-star Dakorien Moore and four-star Cooper Perry. Will junior Evan Stewart join senior Tez Johnson by going the professional route? Sophomore quarterback Dante Moore needs offensive weapons to throw to.
The Ducks have had recent success with finding wide receivers in the transfer portal from these two specific programs: USC and Troy.
Trojans junior Zachariah Branch and Troy Trojans redshirt junior Devonte Ross are both currently available in the portal. Tez Johnson played with Troy from 2020-22 and junior Gary Bryant Jr. with USC from 2020-22. Bryant Jr. is expected to be fully healthy for next season after suffering a leg injury in the offseason.
It's worth noting that the Ducks have lost offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy, safety Tyler Turner, defensive back Khamari Terrell and outside linebackers Emar’rion Winston, Jaxson Jones as well as Jaeden Moore to the transfer portal. The 2025 football roster in Eugene will have some new names on it.
