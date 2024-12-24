Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Update, Biggest Needs: Linebacker, Running Back?

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have a need at the linebacker, running back, and wide receiver position for next season, and the Ducks have been busy in transfer portal as they continue to build the foundation of the program in Eugene.

Arden Cravalho

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the second quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Recruiting never stops for the Oregon Ducks, and the Oregon coaches have been busy since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 9. According to On3, the Ducks have the fifth-ranked 2025 transfer portal class with more names to be added.

Coach Dan Lanning will be adding a handful of talent to his locker room from across the country:

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) reaches out to tackle California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jamari Johnson - redshirt freshman tight end, Louisville

Dillon Thieneman - sophomore safety, Purdue

Theran Johnson - redshirt junior cornerback, Northwestern

Alex Harkey - senior offensive tackle, Texas State

Isaiah World - redshirt junior offensive tackle, Nevada

Bear Alexander - junior defensive tackle, USC

What are the remaining needs that Oregon is looking to fill for next season? Help at the linebacker spot is a must. A running back is necessary, and it's never bad to continue to add to the the wide receiver room.

Regardless if he decides to continue down the baseball or football path, senior Bryce Boettcher's presence on the field is going to be deeply missed as well as senior Jeffrey Bassa at the linebacker position. The 2025 recruiting class will be bringing in a duo of four-star linebackers with the potential to make an immediate impact through Nasir Wyatt and Gavin Nix. The best available inside linebackers in the transfer portal are North Carolina Tar Heels sophomore Amare Campbell and Temple Owls senior Tyquan King.

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Kevin Concepcion tackled North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Amare Campbell
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (10) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Amare Campbell (17) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the possibility of junior running back Jordan James putting his name into the NFL Draft as his stock continues to rise, junior Noah Whittington needs a counterpart in the backfield. Da'Juan Riggs has flashed as the team's third running back, and incoming four-star 2025 recruit Jordan Davison will need some time to develop within the system. Junior Anthony Woods from the Utah Utes and sophomore Cameron Seldon from the Tennessee Volunteers stand out from the limited remaining names available in the transfer portal.

Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon (23) puts his hand up to stop UTEP defensive lineman Hunter Rapolla (10)
Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon (23) puts his hand up to stop UTEP defensive lineman Hunter Rapolla (10) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is bringing in a serious amount of high school talent at the wideout position led by five-star Dakorien Moore and four-star Cooper Perry. Will junior Evan Stewart join senior Tez Johnson by going the professional route? Sophomore quarterback Dante Moore needs offensive weapons to throw to.

The Ducks have had recent success with finding wide receivers in the transfer portal from these two specific programs: USC and Troy.

Trojans junior Zachariah Branch and Troy Trojans redshirt junior Devonte Ross are both currently available in the portal. Tez Johnson played with Troy from 2020-22 and junior Gary Bryant Jr. with USC from 2020-22. Bryant Jr. is expected to be fully healthy for next season after suffering a leg injury in the offseason.

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It's worth noting that the Ducks have lost offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy, safety Tyler Turner, defensive back Khamari Terrell and outside linebackers Emar’rion Winston, Jaxson Jones as well as Jaeden Moore to the transfer portal. The 2025 football roster in Eugene will have some new names on it.

Arden Cravalho
