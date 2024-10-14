Oregon Ducks’ Dillon Gabriel Challenging Ashton Jeanty in Heisman Trophy Race? Betting Odds
EUGENE- Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel led his team to a historic victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in front of a record crowd of 60,129 in Autzen Stadium. The former Oklahoma quarterback had himself a successful game, playing an instrumental role in the Ducks’ 32-31 win. Gabriel's incredible performance also helped to improve his odds in winning the most prestigious award in all of college football: the Heisman Trophy.
“Every time I went and looked in his eyes tonight, I saw a guy who was composed and ready for his next moment,” Lanning said after the win. “He played really, really well tonight in some really big moments.”
Gabriel completed 23 of 34 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Gabriel also scored the final touchdown of the game, rushing for 27 yards on a fake handoff that threw off the Ohio State defense in the fourth quarter.
With his final touchdown, Gabriel became the first FBS player to pass for 125 touchdowns and rush for 30 in his career.
"[Gabriel] showed toughness," said Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson. "He went out there against a top-two opponent and beat them. That shows a lot right there. . . . The poise he had the entire game was unbelievable."
The Ducks are now undefeated with a 6-0 record, earning them a No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll ahead of Penn State (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 4), and Georgia (No. 5).
Oregon's standing in the AP Poll was not the only thing that improved after Saturday night, but Gabriel's Heisman odds improved as well. Gabriel is now the second favorite for the Heisman (+320), according to FanDuel, after leading his team to victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The only player ahead of Gabriel is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (+175), who is seemingly impossible to stop.
Jeanty has rushed for 1,031 yards and 16 touchdowns on an average of 10.9 yards per carry. He leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in each of those categories and is on pace to break Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders’s 1988 single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards.
Behind Jeanty and Gabriel in the odds to win the Heisman are Miami’s Cameron Ward (+700), Alabama’s Jalen Milroe (+1000), Georgia’s Carson Beck (+1200), and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik (+1200). Colorado's Travis Hunter is also in the mix.
Gabriel's success on Saturday demonstrates his perseverance and ability to bounce back. In Oregon’s recent victory over Michigan State, Gabriel struggled to finish drives, throwing two interceptions in the red zone. Against the Buckeyes, Gabriel threw no interceptions and effectively got the ball into receivers Evan Stewart and Tez Johnson’s hands.
Next, Gabriel and the Ducks will face the Purdue Boilermakers, who are 1-5 on the season. The Ducks enter this game as a 28-point favorite, but this is not an excuse to take their foot off the pedal.
Upsets can happen, and college football fans got a dose of that last week as Vanderbilt defeated Alabama. It is crucial that Gabriel and Oregon’s offense do not overlook Purdue, as a loss to an unranked program could harm the Ducks’ chances at a national championship.
The No. 2 Ducks will take on the Purdue Boilermakers Friday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m. PT in West Lafayette, Indiana.
