Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart Incredible Touchdown Catch Wiped By Penalty: Dan Lanning Reacts

Oregon transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart made an unbelievable touchdown catch in the second quarter, that was called back due to an illegal man downfield. Stewart snags a one-handed grab over a Michigan defender from quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the back of the end zone and gets both toes down while holding onto the ball.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) makes a catch for a touchdown against Michigan defensive back Aamir Hall (12) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) makes a catch for a touchdown against Michigan defensive back Aamir Hall (12) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are beating the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines at the Big House in Ann Arbor, MI.

It would have been a 34-yard touchdown for Stewart. The Ducks did score on the drive with a 23-yard run by Gabriel to make the score 28-10.

At half time, Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave his thoughts on the beautiful catch from Stewart.

"He does that in practice all the time," Lanning said to the CBS broadcast. "Not surprised one bit. He’s going to get another opportunity in the second half to get another one of those."

Stewart is living up to the hype as the No. 1 transfer receiver so far this season. Stewart came up big in Oregon's victory over then- No. 2 Ohio State, catching seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) makes a catch for a touchdown against Michigan defensive back Aamir Hall (12) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An ever-present deep threat, Gabriel has connected with Stewart for two passes of 60-plus yards, including a season-long 69 yard completion in Oregon's win over the Buckeyes on Oct. 12.

Stewart is the Ducks' No. 2 receiver with 446 yards on 28 receptions. Receiver Tez Johnson leads the team with 648 receiving yards and 63 receptions. Unfortunately, Johnson suffered an injury in the first quarter vs. the Michigan Wolverines and is out for the game. Johnson is in street clothes and wearing a sling on the sideline. The CBS broadcast speculated that it looked like a collarbone injury or a separated shoulder.

Lanning also addressed Johnson's injury at halftime.

"Next man up," Lanning said. "I thought they’ve executed really well excluding one drive where they had some tough field position. Drive the ball, I’m really proud of the way they performed so far."

A transfer from Texas A&M, Stewart has produced a pair of 100-yard games through his first eight contests as a Duck.

Although the touchdown catch did not count, there are NFL scouts in attendance from 15 different NFL teams. Stewart is a projected early round NFL Draft selection.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

