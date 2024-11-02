Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart Incredible Touchdown Catch Wiped By Penalty: Dan Lanning Reacts
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are beating the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines at the Big House in Ann Arbor, MI.
Oregon transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart made an unbelievable touchdown catch in the second quarter, that was called back due to an illegal man downfield. Stewart snags a one-handed grab over a Michigan defender from quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the back of the end zone and gets both toes down while holding onto the ball.
It would have been a 34-yard touchdown for Stewart. The Ducks did score on the drive with a 23-yard run by Gabriel to make the score 28-10.
At half time, Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave his thoughts on the beautiful catch from Stewart.
"He does that in practice all the time," Lanning said to the CBS broadcast. "Not surprised one bit. He’s going to get another opportunity in the second half to get another one of those."
Stewart is living up to the hype as the No. 1 transfer receiver so far this season. Stewart came up big in Oregon's victory over then- No. 2 Ohio State, catching seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and one touchdown.
An ever-present deep threat, Gabriel has connected with Stewart for two passes of 60-plus yards, including a season-long 69 yard completion in Oregon's win over the Buckeyes on Oct. 12.
Stewart is the Ducks' No. 2 receiver with 446 yards on 28 receptions. Receiver Tez Johnson leads the team with 648 receiving yards and 63 receptions. Unfortunately, Johnson suffered an injury in the first quarter vs. the Michigan Wolverines and is out for the game. Johnson is in street clothes and wearing a sling on the sideline. The CBS broadcast speculated that it looked like a collarbone injury or a separated shoulder.
Lanning also addressed Johnson's injury at halftime.
"Next man up," Lanning said. "I thought they’ve executed really well excluding one drive where they had some tough field position. Drive the ball, I’m really proud of the way they performed so far."
A transfer from Texas A&M, Stewart has produced a pair of 100-yard games through his first eight contests as a Duck.
Although the touchdown catch did not count, there are NFL scouts in attendance from 15 different NFL teams. Stewart is a projected early round NFL Draft selection.
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Ranked Among Worst Officiating Calls In College Football
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Injury Update: Jordan Burch and Terrance Ferguson Return?
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Leading NFL, Showing Rare Emotion
MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Reveals What Makes Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 'Rare'
MORE: How Ohio State, Penn State Winner Impacts Oregon Ducks, Big Ten, College Football Playoff
MORE: How to Watch No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Five-Star Commit Brandon Finney to Penn State? Flip Looms
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Snubs Oregon Ducks? Ranking Best College Football Teams
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game