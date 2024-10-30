Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Five-Star Commit Brandon Finney to Penn State? Flip Looms
The Oregon Ducks are in jeopardy of losing five-star commit Brandon Finney. Finney, a highly-rated cornerback in the class of 2025, committed to Oregon in June.
However, Penn State has been gaining traction on him to flip and be a Nittany Lion instead.
Brandon Finney Player Profile
Brandon Finney is a 6-2, 185-pound cornerback from Owings Mills, Maryland. Finney is a five-star recruit and ranked the fifth-best cornerback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
Finney was evaluated by 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish. His athleticism jumps out when seeing him play.
“Ascending cornerback prospect verified hovering around 6-foot-2, 185 pounds with elite athleticism for the position highlighted by a nearly 11-foot broad jump, which finished as the top result for the 2024 Under Armor camp series,” Standish said. “Ideal combination of physical and athletic traits allows him to bully receivers of all shapes and sizes as a press cover but has also flashed the technical nuance to play off-man and zone coverage at a high level.
Standish views Finney as a player who, besides being a good college player for a top team, can turn into an NFL player with a major upside.
“Live exposure at the UA Baltimore camp and junior tape lead us to believe Finney could play boundary or field corner at the next level,” Standish said. “Projects as a multi-year impact player and special teams contributor for a Top 25 program, with significant NFL upside.
Finney has been compared by 247Sports to former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones. Jones was a first-round pick in 2015, making 2nd-Team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl in 2018.
Finney: “I Am Looking at Schools Like Penn State”
Brandon Finney committed to Oregon on June 25. Finney visited Oregon on Oct. 12 for the Ohio State game and stated that even after his commitment, he would still keeping his options open to other places.
“I’m still committed to Oregon,” Finney said to On3 after his visit. “I feel like it’s a good place, but I am looking at schools like Penn State.”
That is not what Oregon wants to hear. Penn State is much closer to Finney’s hometown and high school compared to across the country, like Oregon. Finney also recently visited Penn State for a home game for the first time.
The On3 prediction machine gives the Nittany Lions at 90.2 percent chance to flip Finney from Oregon. Finney will most likely finalize his decision by Dec. 4, when the early signing period opens for high school recruits.
