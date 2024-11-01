[EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Reveals What Makes Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 'Rare'
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are rolling on offense, with much thanks to visionary coach Dan Lanning, creative offensive coordinator Will Stein, accurate quarterback Dillon Gabriel, acrobatic receiver Tez Johnson and mismatch nightmare tight end Terrance Ferguson.
The Ducks have scored more than 30 points in their last seven games and 21 of their last 22 games. Gabriel is commanding a speedy and physical offense with his island coolness, while etching himself into NCAA record books.
Gabriel is now No. 2 all-time in NCAA history in career total touchdowns (175), total yards (18,401), passing touchdowns (143) and passing yards (17,236). Gabriel is on record alert, as he needs only four more total touchdowns to break Case Keenum's all-time NCAA record of 178.
How much more creative can this offense get?
"Very creative," Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson told Amaranthus. "Every week we become more and more dynamic. I feel like it's just the quarterback we have - how he thinks of new plays every day. He's just always willing to try the most crazy stuff to see if it works... We go out there right on Saturday and score on (Gabriel's play.) It gives us a lot of confidence in that we can do pretty much anything."
Johnson smiled as he discloses that Gabriel's plays do sometimes have funny names, like "McChicken."
Johnson explained that Gabriel is unlike any quarterback he's ever been around. In the locker room, when the team is goofing around and playing music, Gabriel likes to dance in the middle of the circle.
"You rarely see that as a quarterback," Johnson said. "He's just a kid playing football."
The connection between Gabriel and Johnson is electric. One of the most-productive wide receivers in college football, Johnson is No. 5 nationally with 63 receptions through eight games, just 23 shy of breaking his own Oregon record of 86 from 2023.
However, top-target Johnson credits all those receptions to his offensive linemen teammates.
"I trust everyone on the offense - coaches, quarterbacks, offensive linemen," Johnson told Amaranthus. "I give all my receptions to the O-linemen because literally they have to block a front for me to get the ball. And I think the team trusts me and I trust everybody. It just works together. Everything you do for the team, it benefits you in a way that is being unselfish."
The Oregon offensive line found its groove during the last six games, as the Ducks have allowed just three sacks in that stretch, including a streak of four-straight games without giving up a sack. With Gabriel protected, the Oregon offense has shined.
Johnson's acrobatics make him a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses, who also have to account for Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Ferguson has been compared to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for his prototypical size, exciting acceleration and ability to threaten vertically.
The Ducks are improving each week but when it comes to the offense, expect the unexpected.
"Sky is the limit with creativity," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "We've got a lot of guys who play a lot of football. Coach (Will) Stein and the staff does a great job of mixing stuff up and creating new plays, not just running the same ones that everyone runs. They do a lot of cool stuff. So really the sky's the limit there."
Lanning and Stein are leading one of the most exciting and balanced offenses in the country. The Ducks are the only program with three wins over opponents currently ranked in the AP Poll Top-25: No. 4 Ohio State, No. 15 Boise State, No. 24 Illinois.
This week Oregon faces reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines in the Big House. With major Big Ten conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line, the Ducks offense looks to continue its domination.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Leading NFL, Showing Rare Emotion
MORE: How Ohio State, Penn State Winner Impacts Oregon Ducks, Big Ten, College Football Playoff
MORE: How to Watch No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Five-Star Commit Brandon Finney to Penn State? Flip Looms
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Injury Update: Star Cornerback Will Johnson Out?
MORE: Mater Dei Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Reveals Why He Committed To Oregon Ducks Over USC
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson Return To Practice
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Snubs Oregon Ducks? Ranking Best College Football Teams
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game