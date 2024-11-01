Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Ranked Among Worst Officiating Calls In College Football
EUGENE- It has been an exciting nine weeks of college football. The Oregon Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation for the first time in 12 years and have held the top ranking for the past three weeks after beating then-No. 2 Ohio State. Although there have been high moments for the Ducks and other college football teams around the nation, there have also been low points, particularly surrounding officiating.
In the Ducks' most recent matchup against the then-No. 20 Fighting Illini, there was a controversial call—or lack thereof. In the first half against Illinois, Oregon defenders Devon Jackson and Brandon Johnson sacked Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer for an 11-yard loss. On the play, the ball appeared to come out of Altmyer's hands before he was down. Oregon outside linebacker Jaedon Moore punched the ball out of Altmyer's hands before his knee hit the turf. Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon quickly made a clear recovery of the fumble; however, officials did not rule the play a fumble. Instead, Illinois was forced to punt the ball.
"They had ruled it forward progress,” said Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning
In Oregon's matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 12, there was yet another instance of questionable officiating. During the top-three matchup, Ohio State’s Will Kacmarek was credited with a 32-yard catch from quarterback Will Howards; however, Kacmarek never seemed to have control of the ball. As Kacmarek struggled to gain control, it was ripped away by Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, though it was not ruled an interception.
Ohio State then hurried to the line of scrimmage to run a rushing play for running back Quinshon Judkins, presumably to avoid a potential replay, and it worked. The Big Ten replay center didn’t signal to officials that the catch needed to be reviewed before the Buckeyes snapped the ball.
That play ranks in the top-10 of worst officiating calls during the 2024 college football season, according to a list by On3.
It's not only Oregon dealing with questionable officiating, as there have been numerous missed and controversial calls across all conferences.
“I watched games today, and it was like, crazy. We’re higher than we’ve been (with penalties), I watch all these games, and they’re higher than they’ve ever been,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said back in September. “I’m like, what’s going on? We’ve never — we’ve been a low-penalty, smart team, and I can’t figure it out. I don’t know if it’s the way it’s being called higher, is it being called tighter? Because everybody’s got more. We’ve got to reel it in some.”
One of the most controversial calls of the 2024 season so far occurred during the Texas-Georgia game that resulted in Oregon clinching the No. 1 spot in the rankings.
With just over three minutes left in the third quarter, Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron picked off Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and returned it for 36 yards. Texas was then flagged for defensive pass interference, which gave Georgia the ball back with a first down.
Texas fans were not pleased with the call and began throwing water bottles and trash onto the field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in protest as officials discussed the call.
Later, the officials announced they would overturn the call, as the flag should not have been thrown. Texas was then awarded the ball at Georgia’s 9-yard line. Georgia went on to win 30-15.
Texas was fined $250,000 by the SEC for fans throwing trash onto the field.
“It’s one of those things I don’t know what I’m allowed to say or not say. So, I won’t comment. I want to respect the wishes of the SEC office,” said Smart.
These recent officiating controversies have sparked debate and frustration among fans, coaches, and players. While every game is bound to have close calls, consistency and transparency in officiating are crucial to maintaining the integrity of the sport.
