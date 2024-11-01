Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Injury Update: Jordan Burch and Terrance Ferguson Return?
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks have touched down in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. The Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation and aim to defend that spot against an unranked Michigan team on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Two of Oregon’s most dominant players may be making a return to the field against Michigan. Both Terrance Ferguson, who recently had his appendix removed, and Jordan Burch were practicing with the Ducks this week.
"Both of those guys were available to practice today," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said on Monday. "But we'll put our players' best interests in mind as we prepare for this week."
Burch has missed a total of three games since getting hurt during practice ahead of Oregon’s matchup against Ohio State on Oct. 12. At the time of injury, Burch led the Ducks in tackles for loss (7) and sacks (5).
Ferguson has missed two games since having his appendix removed just two weeks ago. The star tight end has 20 receptions for 321 yards on the season.
"It's tough. I hate it for him because I love him and he's a guy who've I've seen put in a bunch of work," Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. "He's also a guy who the day after, my fiancee cooked some chicken noodle soup for us and we walked it over and gave him some love and attention."
Although it is not known if Ferguson or Burch will return to the field against Michigan, a few other athletes will likely be out for the matchup. Oregon offensive lineman Mathew Bedford has been unavailable for most of the season due to an injury involving his left knee. Bedford was anticipated to be a starter this season but has not yet had the opportunity. It is unknown when Bedford will make a return.
Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., a 12-game starter for the Ducks last season, has yet to make his season debut. He practiced for the first time in over a month ahead of Oregon’s game against Purdue but was listed as out for the Illinois game.
Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields has also been out since late August due to a knee injury with no timetable set for his return. Cornerback Jahlil Florence, a nine-game starter from last season, is also dealing with a knee injury sustained in November 2023. Although he has been listed as out for every game this season, he has been participating in practice in recent weeks.
Redshirt freshman My'Keil Gardner, anticipated to be an asset on Oregon’s defensive line, also remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.
“We’re anxious to get him back, but it won’t be something that happens overnight,” Lanning said in the days before the season opener against Idaho.
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Zach Grisham will also likely be out for the Michigan game, as he has not taken the field since the Ducks faced Boise State. Offensive lineman Dave Iuli is also battling back from injury and could potentially see playing time against Michigan. The veteran reserve guard was listed as questionable rather than out against Illinois, though he did not play.
Kyler Kasper, a sophomore receiver, has missed Oregon’s last four games with an injury and appears to be out for an extended period of time.
“I don’t know the timeline right now. It might be hard to see him back this year, but I won’t put limitations on him and his ability to get back,” said Lanning.
Finally, junior defensive back Khamari Terrell, who was listed as out for the Illinois game, is another Oregon player to monitor ahead of Saturday.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Leading NFL, Showing Rare Emotion
MORE: How Ohio State, Penn State Winner Impacts Oregon Ducks, Big Ten, College Football Playoff
MORE: How to Watch No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Five-Star Commit Brandon Finney to Penn State? Flip Looms
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Injury Update: Star Cornerback Will Johnson Out?
MORE: Mater Dei Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Reveals Why He Committed To Oregon Ducks Over USC
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson Return To Practice
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Snubs Oregon Ducks? Ranking Best College Football Teams
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game