Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Forgoes NFL Draft, Returns To Ducks For Senior Season
Oregon Ducks junior wide receiver Evan Stewart has decided to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft, choosing to stay at Oregon with coach Dan Lanning for the 2025 college football season.
Stewart's return is massive for the 2025 Ducks football team, likely led by quarterback Dante Moore, who transferred from the UCLA Bruins before this season.
Stewart's NFL Draft projections varied but some mocks had him selected as high as the second round. He will likely benefit from another season of tape for scouts.
The former five-star recruit from Texas also has one of the highest Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) valuations in all of college sports. He is also famous on TikTok.
Since transferring from Texas A&M before the 2024 football season, Stewart capitalized on his acrobatic play and Oregon's marketing genius. Stewart's NIL valuation of $1.1 million is the highest for a Duck athlete, besides quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Among college football players' NIL valuations, Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders and Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning take the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.
Stewart, who was dressed in uniform and appeared ready on the sideline in Oregon's 41-21 loss to Ohio State, suffered a lower back injury in practice after the Big Ten Championship that continued to linger and ultimately led to his absence.
“I was lagging a little bit,” Stewart said in the locker room after the loss. “Balance was in the air, especially fighting forces like releases, reroutes. Keeping my body up, play strength. It wasn’t up to the tier it needed to be especially for it to be safe for me to play.”
Stewart was very impactful in Oregon's regular season win vs. the Buckeyes, catching seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown in the 32-31 victory in Autzen Stadium.
Stewart finished the 2024 season as Oregon's No. 2 receiver with 48 catches for 613 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in what marked his first year with Oregon after transferring from the Texas A&M Aggies last offseason.
"I want to show that I am a jack of all trades," said Stewart before the 2024 football season. "...I can go up and get it like a big receiver, I can move like a little receiver. I've got great hands, I'm very quick, very fast."
What does the Ducks receiver room look like in 2025?
Oregon's top receiver Tez Johnson and senior Traeshon Holden are headed to the NFL. Receiver Gary Bryant Jr. could return to the Ducks and step into a veteran role. Exptected receivers to return are: Justius Lowe, Jeremiah McClellan, Jurrion Dickey, Kyler Kasper, Ryan Pellum, Jack Ressler and Dillon Gresham. Incoming freshman receivers include: Dakorien Moore and Cooper Perry.
Oregon has had two juniors declare for the 2025 NFL Draft so far: running back Jordan James and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.
