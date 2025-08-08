Oregon Ducks Fall Camp Early Takeaways: Winners And Losers
The college football season kicks off for the Oregon Ducks on Aug. 30, and the team has been putting in the work during fall camp. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are coming off a stellar season, looking to run it back.
The Ducks had 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, which means the team has to replace its stars and figure out the depth chart. With the season quickly approaching, some aspects of the team have looked better than others. While practices are closed to media, here are some of the biggest takeaways.
Oregon Ducks Practice Winners
Noah Whittington Stepping Up
The Oregon Ducks’ running back room is full of depth as the team replaces current San Francisco 49ers rookie Jordan James. The Ducks were active in the transfer portal, but one player standing out is returning running back Noah Whittington.
Whittington missed the majority of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL, returning in 2024. He played in all 14 games last season and finished as the team’s No. 2 running back. Whittington had 118 carries for 540 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.
Whittington is entering his sixth and final season with the Ducks and has been having a strong fall camp. Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples discussed Whittington’s development.
“I think he's finding a process, and I think he's become so much more consistent every single day. As a player like I know what I'm gonna get from Noah Whittington. Every single day, when we drop, when we jog out on the field,” Samples said, speaking to the media after practice.
Even if Whittington is not the No. 1 running back on the depth chart, he is healthy and can still be a difference maker on the offense in the fall.
Jamari Johnson Major Addition
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is on pace to take over for current Los Angeles Rams rookie Terrance Ferguson. That does not take away from the work tight end Jamari Johnson is putting in, and he is trending towards being a difference maker for the Ducks’ offense.
Johnson transferred from Louisville following the 2024 season. He played just seven games with the Cardinals before missing the remainder of the season with an injury. In seven games, he had 13 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.
The addition of Johnson does not just help the tight end depth, but the offense altogether. After losing wide receiver Evan Stewart, having a strong pass catcher like Johnson is crucial for the offense.
“Jamari certainly adds value. He's got length, his big body catches the ball really well. I think there's a pickup that he has to continue to figure out what are we doing in the offense? And as he picks that up, he takes great steps forward, but his size, athleticism is unique for that position,” Lanning said.
Oregon Ducks Practice Losers
Defense Allowing Explosive Plays
The Oregon Ducks defense has been doing well attacking the ball, but it is having its good and bad days. On one hand, that could be a positive sign for the Ducks’ offense, but it is not the defense that Lanning is known to coach.
The offense’s biggest explosive plays in practice have been when running the ball, which is a good sign for the offensive line and running backs, but the defense is allowing too many explosive plays.
“Offense got the upper hand today in that and goal line, some explosive play showing up. Haven’t seen a lot of those so far through fall camp. Saw some today, which is a real positive. Defense doing a great job attacking the ball,” Lanning said during the second week of fall camp, speaking to the media.
The summer is when to fix the errors being made. The defensive line is making progress and could pick up the pace and show drastic improvement by the regular season. If Oregon can get more consistent on the defensive side of the ball, the Ducks can come out strong once again.
The Oregon Ducks will kick off the season on Aug. 30 against the Montana State Bobcats. One of the biggest takeaways from camp so far is seeing how well the depth pieces are developing, which, if executed on the field, could result in Oregon having another winning season.