Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Minnesota In Autzen Stadium
It will be all eyes on the No. 9 Oregon Ducks as they return home to Autzen Stadium to host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, November 14 in prime time. It's a short week for the Ducks, who gritted out a big-time 18-16 victory on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a top-20 matchup.
What color do Oregon fans wear on Friday? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green for the night game.
Below is everything Ducks fans should know ahead of Oregon’s crucial Big Ten matchup, including the latest weather forecast, game day schedule, TV information, betting odds, and pregame quotes from coach Dan Lanning.
Oregon Ducks Records And Notable Stats
- The Ducks shine under Friday night lights. A win would improve Oregon to 8-0 in Friday night games at Autzen.
- A true home field advantage... Under Lanning, Oregon has gone 23–2 at home since 2022 and an impressive 51-4 at Autzen Stadium dating back to 2017.
- Oregon true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. has more than lived up to his four-star recruiting billing. Finney Jr. has allowed completions on just 21.7 percent of targets, which ranks as the second-best among all qualified FBS cornerbacks. He was a true game changer in last week's win at Iowa with two forced fumbles.
- Top dogs! Oregon’s defense continues to set the standard, leading the nation in pass defense (126.1 yards per game) and ranking third overall in total defense (239.3).
- The Ducks' elite rushing attack has been explosive, ranking second in the nation at 6.36 yards per carry and leading all FBS programs with 26 rushes of 20-plus yards.
- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore continues to stay calmly deliver when the Ducks need it most. In nine games as Oregon’s starting quarterback, Moore has completed 158-of-224 passes (70.54 percent) for 1,884 yards and 19 touchdowns.
WEATHER REPORT: After battling through back-to-back rainy games, the Ducks could get one more. The weather report for Friday night in Eugene is overcast with rain showers at times. The low temperature is 47 degrees. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) and Minnesota (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) kick off at 6 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14. The TV broadcast for the game is Fox.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Minnesota is unranked.
ODDS: The Ducks are massive 25.5-point favorites over the Golden Gophers on FanDuel. The over/under is 44.5 points.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Get Boost In Updated College Football Playoff Odds
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Jokes About Retirement After Oregon vs. Iowa Score Prediction Nearly Hits
MORE: Dan Lanning Avoids Updates For Injured Oregon Ducks
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon
TV: FOX
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE : On Monday night, Lanning shied away from providing updates on tight end Kenyon Sadiq, offensive lineman Alex Harkey and wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and Dakorien Moore.
“I'm not gonna hop into an update, but if they're ready, they'll play,” Lanning said.
Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green vs. Minnesota. Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season.
November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
November 29 at Washington - Wear Green
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.