What Wisconsin Coach Luke Fickell Said Before Facing Oregon Ducks
The Wisconsin Badgers (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) have gotten shutout at home inisde Camp Randall Stadium twice in a row to the Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. The road doesn't get any easier for the Midwest program.
Coach Luke Fickell and his group now have to travel to the Pacific Northwest to battle against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 4:00 p.m. PT on FS1.
Word around the block is that Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's job could be in danger. That's the last thing on his mind when speaking with the media to start off the week, his goal is just to win the next opportunity.
"No, I don't think any of us have a crystal ball. I've never asked the question. It's not something that I can dwell upon. It's not something that… I can't tell you that it's not something that you don't think about. I'm not saying that something, when you go home, your wife doesn't look at you, but it doesn't do us any good, right?"- Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell
Wisconsin's athletic director Chris McIntosh still seems to support and stand by Fickell, at least for now.
"Coach Fickell sees the potential in what this team can be, as do I, and he shares the same disappointment and frustration. Our student-athletes continue to stand and fight with character and pride as they battle through this moment of adversity, and they deserve all of our support."- Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh
That won't change the fact that the Badgers are going into a hostile road environment, looking to steal a victory over a top-10 opponent in the Ducks.
"Well, I think the old school version of what the big Ten was when it was just running the football and big physical guys and, you know, everything down South was about athleticism and speed. I think that everybody's starting to realize that that's not the case, right?"- Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell
Fickell believes that the wide receiver position for majority of the Big Ten Conference programs is the most talented amongst all the different Power Four conferences, including the SEC.
" I'm not saying that there's more in the Big Ten than there is in the SEC, but I think that what we see, and we have seen on a consistent basis, is as good as you get, and there's more NFL talent, and maybe even in the wide receiver pool in the Big Ten than there is any other position, which I don't know if you could ever said that."- Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell
One of those said wide receivers for Oregon to watch the most out for is Dakorien Moore, the Big Ten's standout freshmen performer as well. He's ranked No. 17 in the conference with 398 receiving yards and No. 23 with 25 receptions to go along with his three touchdowns.
Another is senior Malik Benson, who has quietly put together a successful final college football season with 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions for the Ducks after transferring from the Florida State Seminoles. He's been as reliable as anyone for redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore's offense and should be noted by NFL franchises as a potential sixth or seventh round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is favored by 34.5 points against Wisconsin.. The over/under is set at 44.5.
As for Moore, his Heisman Trophy odds jumped back up significantly to No. 7-best at +1400
after a strong outing at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Alabama Crimson Tide senior quarterback Ty Simpson is the favorite at +320, followed by Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza next with +340.
