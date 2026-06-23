Oregon Ducks Battling Big Ten Rivals for Four-Star Recruit Gecova Doyal
In this story:
Can the Oregon Ducks keep the momentum going on the recruiting trail?
Four-star offensive lineman Gecova Doyal revealed that he will be committing on July 1, choosing from a final group of Oregon, Washington, Utah, and UCLA.
Doyal's commitment will be streamed live on July 1 on the Rivals YouTube. The specific timing has not yet been announced.
The four-star offensive lineman is the No. 357 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings, and he is the nation's No. 16 interior offensive line prospect in the same rankings. Coming out of Washington, 247Sports has Doyal as the No. 4 recruit from the state in the class of 2027.
Breaking Down Gecova Doyal's Contenders
The Huskies hold the distance advantage as the hometown school, and Doyal's group of finalists suggests that he's interested in staying somewhat closer to home. On3's Greg Biggins and Brandon Huffman have both predicted Doyal to commit to Washington, and the Huskies received the coveted last visit from Doyal.
According to 247Sports, Doyal visited Washington on June 19, following trips to Oregon, Utah, and UCLA. The Huskies are trending as the favorite, but there
The Utes often have success recruiting offensive linemen from the West Coast, but things may change with some new-look coaches on Morgan Scalley's staff at Utah. Former Utah offensive line coach Jim Harding followed former Utes coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan, a potential hurdle in Doyal's recruitment.
Meanwhile, the UCLA Bruins have built some recruiting momentum under new coach Bob Chesney. The Bruins currently hold 22 commits in the class of 2027, and that group is ranked No. 16 in the country by 247Sports. Chesney and his staff were able to get a May visit from Doyal after offering him in February, and UCLA could be a team to watch when it comes time for Doyal's commitment.
For Oregon, the Ducks are likely placing a high priority on Doyal given their current class. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A'lique Terry have commitments from four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner, four-star interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair, and three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael.
After visiting Oregon in June, Doyal spoke with Rivals' Brandon Huffman about the trip to Eugene and what he saw from the Ducks' coaching staff.
“The relationships between the coaches and players stood out the most. You can tell it’s a close group and that everyone genuinely cares about each other’s success. The relationship that the coaches have with each other is just different at Oregon," Doyal told Rivals.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Targets
Signing day may be in December, but a number of recruits have already made their decision, with more like Doyal coming.
Some of Oregon's top uncommitted prospects include five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara, four-star defensive back Hayden Stepp, four-star linebacker Brayton Feister, and four-star athlete Tae Walden.
Lanning and the Ducks have the No. 5 class in the country per 247Sports with 19 commits, and a few more may be on the way. The next closest Big Ten team is USC at No. 12 followed by Ohio State at No. 15, in 247Sports' rankings. Rivals, on the other hand, places Ohio State No. 8, Oregon No. 9, and USC No. 10 overall in the recruiting class of 2027 rankings.
Plenty of changes are still to come before signing day, including Doyal's announcement on July 1.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.