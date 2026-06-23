Oregon Ducks Battling Big Ten Rivals for Four-Star Recruit Gecova Doyal

Can the Oregon Ducks keep the momentum going on the recruiting trail?

Four-star offensive lineman Gecova Doyal revealed that he will be committing on July 1, choosing from a final group of Oregon, Washington, Utah, and UCLA.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Doyal's commitment will be streamed live on July 1 on the Rivals YouTube. The specific timing has not yet been announced.

The four-star offensive lineman is the No. 357 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings, and he is the nation's No. 16 interior offensive line prospect in the same rankings. Coming out of Washington, 247Sports has Doyal as the No. 4 recruit from the state in the class of 2027.

Breaking Down Gecova Doyal's Contenders

The Huskies hold the distance advantage as the hometown school, and Doyal's group of finalists suggests that he's interested in staying somewhat closer to home. On3's Greg Biggins and Brandon Huffman have both predicted Doyal to commit to Washington, and the Huskies received the coveted last visit from Doyal.

According to 247Sports, Doyal visited Washington on June 19, following trips to Oregon, Utah, and UCLA. The Huskies are trending as the favorite, but there

The Utes often have success recruiting offensive linemen from the West Coast, but things may change with some new-look coaches on Morgan Scalley's staff at Utah. Former Utah offensive line coach Jim Harding followed former Utes coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan, a potential hurdle in Doyal's recruitment.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the UCLA Bruins have built some recruiting momentum under new coach Bob Chesney. The Bruins currently hold 22 commits in the class of 2027, and that group is ranked No. 16 in the country by 247Sports. Chesney and his staff were able to get a May visit from Doyal after offering him in February, and UCLA could be a team to watch when it comes time for Doyal's commitment.

For Oregon, the Ducks are likely placing a high priority on Doyal given their current class. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A'lique Terry have commitments from four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner, four-star interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair, and three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael.

After visiting Oregon in June, Doyal spoke with Rivals' Brandon Huffman about the trip to Eugene and what he saw from the Ducks' coaching staff.

“The relationships between the coaches and players stood out the most. You can tell it’s a close group and that everyone genuinely cares about each other’s success. The relationship that the coaches have with each other is just different at Oregon," Doyal told Rivals.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Targets

Signing day may be in December, but a number of recruits have already made their decision, with more like Doyal coming.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Some of Oregon's top uncommitted prospects include five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara, four-star defensive back Hayden Stepp, four-star linebacker Brayton Feister, and four-star athlete Tae Walden.

Lanning and the Ducks have the No. 5 class in the country per 247Sports with 19 commits, and a few more may be on the way. The next closest Big Ten team is USC at No. 12 followed by Ohio State at No. 15, in 247Sports' rankings. Rivals, on the other hand, places Ohio State No. 8, Oregon No. 9, and USC No. 10 overall in the recruiting class of 2027 rankings.

Plenty of changes are still to come before signing day, including Doyal's announcement on July 1.

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