Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Edge Rusher Recruit Placed On Flip Watch

The Oregon Ducks are keeping a close eye on a top commit in the 2026 recruiting class in five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones. The Alabama native has already visited with the Miami Hurricanes since making his commitment and has more visits lined up.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After getting out to a slow start in the 2026 recruiting cycle this past offseason, the Oregon Ducks bounced back in a big way over the summer. The Ducks landed multiple five-star recruits and as a result, have the No. 7 class in the 2026 cycle.

Five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones committed to Oregon on July 31, but less than two months later the Ducks might have their prized five-star commit looking elsewhere.

Ducks On Verge Of Losing Top Commit?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chad Simmons of Rivals said that Jones is one of the top prospects in 2026 recruiting class that is on flip watch.

"Anthony Jones remains committed to Oregon, but his recruitment is far from over...Alabama was once considered Oregon’s top competition; Miami has now taken that spot. NIL is expected to play a major role in Jones’ final decision. It won’t be easy for anyone to flip Jones, but he is keeping the door cracked," Simmons said.

The No. 4 edge rusher and No. 20 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Jones is one of the top commits in the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class. He is the top defensive lineman to commit to Oregon, and Jones chose the Ducks over Texas A&M and Alabama, among others.

Jones is one of four defensive lineman committed to the Ducks in their 2026 class. The position group holds a couple of long-term commitments from three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland in addition to Jones and four-star defensive lineman Prince Tavizon, who both committed over the summer.

Shopping Around?

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jones has already taken a visit to Miami for their season-opening win vs. Notre Dame on Aug. 31. Simmons said that Jones has plans to visit with Texas A&M this weekend for their showdown vs. Auburn.

Prior to pledging to the Ducks, Jones took official visits to Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, Miami, and Oregon. Expect those programs to continue taking their cracks at flipping the Alabama native.

Ducks' Defensive Line Class

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Anthony Jones Recruiting NIL Miami Hurricanes Tony Cumberland Prince Tavizon
Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sideline against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

If Jones does end up flipping to another school, the Ducks' defensive line class would take a big hit, but it wouldn't derail the class.

Cumberland is ranked as the No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 88 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's been committed to Oregon longer than any recruit in the 2026 cycle, making his pledge back in 2023.

Tavizon was originally a member of the 2027 recruiting cycle, but a reclassification saw him land in the 2026 cycle. He is the No. 24 defensive lineman and No. 286 player in the country.

Horisk is the lone three-star commit in the defensive lineman class. He is ranked as the No. 61 edge rusher and the No. 60 player in California. Horisk has been committed to Oregon since 2024.

Published
