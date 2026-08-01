Oregon's Five-Star Freshman Closest to Starting

The Oregon Ducks' 2026 season is inching closer, as the Ducks have arguably one of the better rosters yet again. This season could be one to remember for Oregon, as the Ducks are looking for their first college football national championship victory.

They may have the chance to do exactly that, thanks to the additions that they have made on the recruiting trail. That includes some of the five-star recruits who could find themselves in a position to be starters this season.

Kendre Harrison Could be the Next Oregon Star

Reidsville football's Kendre Harrison outmuscles a pair of Shelby tacklers on his way to the end zone during their Dec. 1, 2023 high school football game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The incoming five-star recruit on the Ducks' roster with the best chance of becoming a starter this season is Oregon tight end Kendre Harrison.

While the easy option is to say incoming five-star interior offensive lineman recruit and current Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, the underrated answer seems to be Harrison as a possible starting candidate sooner than some may think.

By no means is returning tight end Jamari Johnson incapable of being a quality starter in the Big Ten, but there are some traits that Harrison has excelled at in comparison when it comes to his impressive high school career in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, celebrates a touchdown catch during the first quarter of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson made the most of his opportunities behind former Oregon Ducks starting tight end and current New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq. However, most of his opportunities on the field were significant to vertical success rather than the ability to block within the trenches. This is something Harrison has done at a violent level, which is a big indicator as to why he was able to earn himself a five-star ranking.

Kendre Harrison's Hunger Will Shine Through

In high school, Harrison was a top blocker, thanks to great hand placement and great technique. However, one significant reason Harrison was as dominant as he was in the run blocking game was his hunger to finish and compete through the whistle. Harrison didn’t seem to care to drive someone to the ground; in fact, he was quick to do so. This type of hunger is what the tight end position has arguably lacked at Oregon.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best quality about Harrison is that he isn’t a slouch when it comes to receiving either. In fact, for a tight end, he has the route-running and speed of a receiver, which will create mismatches against plenty of linebackers throughout his college career. He will have more than short-route potential, as his size and athleticism will allow him to get behind the third level more often than not, creating the big plays Oregon is looking for down the field.

He is also very athletic, as he is expected to play college basketball with the Ducks this season as a big man down low. His athleticism allows him to be dominant at all levels on the field, and his vertical gifts from football should translate to basketball.

Between these tight ends, the Ducks will be in great hands in the 2026 season.

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