Oregon Ducks Flex Texas Pipeline Again With Electric Running Back Addition

The Oregon Ducks' 2027 recruiting class is taking shape and flexing it's powerful connection to the state of Texas. Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples won another recruiting battle in Texas after already landing five-star receivers in back-to-back recruiting classes in Dakorien Moore (class of 2025) and Jalen Lott (class of 2026.)

The newest Duck commit, 4-star Tyler (Tex.) running back CaDarius Miller, committed to the Ducks over Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and more. Miller is an electric running back from the Lone Star state and his pledge highlights the strong Oregon - Texas pipeline that is shaping the Ducks roster.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning's strong connection to Texas is partly thanks to Samples.

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples sprays running back Jayden Limar during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.

Ra'Shaad Samples 'Expects' To Win Texas Recruiting Battles

Samples was the primary recruiter for the nation's No. 1 wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who committed to Oregon over his hometown state's Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Samples had a special relationship with Moore - Samples' father is Moore's high school head coach at Duncanville (TX).

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium on Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon.

How does it feel for Samples to sway an elite athlete away from their home state?

"I mean, it feels normal. I think that's what Dan expects of me," Samples said after Oregon practice. "That's what I expect of myself, so I mean, it's part of the job. That's what I came here to do to be able to sign some of these guys, - bring a different landscape, bringing in guys from Texas, and winning recruiting battles. It's a part of the job at this level and it's an expectation for me, it's the standard for me, it's the standard that Dan expects from me, it's why he brought me here."

Maybe the most important acquisition is Samples electing to stay with Oregon after interviewing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. Dallas ultimately hired Derrick Foster as running backs coach and Samples got a new deal with the Ducks and is expected to earn over $700,000 each of the next two years, according to a report from Joe Hoyt of DLLS Sports.

Oregon Ducks Coach Ra'Shaad Samples

Oregon's Young Stars Making Early Impact

Beyond Moore and Lott, Samples commit list also includes four-star running back Tradarian Ball (Texarkana, TX), running back Dierre Hill (Belleville, IL) and running back Jordon Davison (Mater Dei, Santa Ana, CA.)

It's clear he has an eye for talent as Hill Jr., Davison and Moore were all freshmen who made an instant impact in their first season's as Ducks.

Moore started each of the first eight games before missing the next four due to injury. His connection with quarterback Dante Moore was evident from the jump, finishing with 34 receptions and 497 receiving yards in 2025. Hill Jr. and Davison came the Ducks' "thunder and lightning" in 2025, finishing with nearly 1,500 rushing yards combined.

Maybe the same early impact will be true for incoming Ball and Lott - who are both early enrollees in Eugene preparing for their freshmen seasons.

As for Miller, Ducks fans will have to wait until he can officially sign, but the electric running back is a huge addition for the team. Miller is the fifth recruit to commit to Oregon out of the class of 2027, which is now ranked No. 19 in the nation by Rivals.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

At 6-1, 196, Miller is a physical running back who shined as a junior - Miller rushed for 939 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns. He also runs track in high school, posting a 6.97 in the 60m in Jan. 2026, per Athletic.net.

Lanning hired Samples, who is just 29 years old, in April of 2024 from Arizona State. He is a top-10 recruiter and ranked as the No. 1 recruiter in the Pac-12 Conference last season. Samples was the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Arizona State in 2023. In 2022, he earned the honor as the youngest position coach in the NFL as running backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams.

"Oh, it's been great (to recruit as a Duck) Just being here, being connected with the staff, some of the guys we've been able to recruit I think we've been able to create some momentum both in 25 and 26," Samples said. "So it's been fun, man, just learning how to do things here. Just learning the landscape of the team, of Eugene, and just being able to share that with recruits has been awesome."