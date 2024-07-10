Oregon Ducks Football’s All-Time Record vs. Big Ten Teams
The start of the 2024 season is just over seven weeks away for Oregon football as the Ducks face Idaho on August 31. While non-conference games dominate the early schedule, eyes are on the first Big Ten Conference game on September 28 against, as fate would have it, old Pac-12 foe, UCLA. The first encounter with an existing Big Ten team is October 4 versus Michigan State.
Overall, the Ducks have struggled somewhat with the Big Ten, posting an overall record of 22-35 (without including the records vs. incoming teams Washington, USC, UCLA) Let’s take a closer look at Oregon’s record against individual teams, noting the Ducks have never played Rutgers and Maryland.
Illinois Fighting Illini
The last meeting between these two teams on September 9, 1995 resulted in an Oregon victory, 34-31. Overall, the Ducks are 2-1 against the Fighting Illini.
The 2024 matchup at The Big House is likely to mark the beginning of a significant rivalry between two premier teams. While Oregon’s last game against Michigan on September 8, 2007 was a resounding 39-7 Ducks’ win, the overall head-to-head record shows Oregon trailing 2-3.
Indiana Hoosiers
Oregon leads this series, 2-1, but the teams have not played since September 11, 2004. The Hoosiers prevailed in that contest, 30-24. These teams do not play in the 2024 season, but this is not likely to be one of the more difficult games when the teams finally meet.
Michigan State Spartans
The Ducks and Spartans have played seven times with Oregon winning four. The most recent matchup was on December 31, 2018 in the Red Box Bowl with the Ducks scratching out a 7-6 win. There are two reasons this game in October holds significant interest. This game will be Oregon’s first against an original Big Ten school. The second is that Spartans head coach is Jonathan Smith, who left Oregon State for the job in Lansing.
Ohio State Buckeyes
History is not on Oregon’s side in previous meetings as the Buckeyes have won 9 of the 10 games played. However, the Ducks won the last contest, a 35-28 victory on September 11, 2021. The matchup on October 12 at Autzen Stadium is being touted as perhaps the best game on the 2024 college football schedule. Both teams are serious contenders for the Big Ten and National Championships on a regular basis and, as such, you can disregard the outcome of prior contests.
Purdue Boilermakers
Oregon leads this head-to-head series, 2-1. The last time these two teams met on the football field was September 12, 2009 and ended with a Ducks’ victory, 38-36. All signs point to Oregon dominating the Boilermakers over time and improving on their overall record.
Northwestern Wildcats
These teams have played only once and that was nearly 50 years ago. In that game, the Wildcats scratched out a 14-10 win over the Ducks. These teams will not play each other in 2024 so Oregon will need to wait for an opportunity to even the record against Northwestern.
Minnesota Gophers
This is another head-to-head matchup that has not been in Oregon’s favor. The Ducks are 1-3 against the Gophers. The most recent game was December 31, 2003 in the Sun Bowl as Minnesota outscored the Ducks 31-30. This is another team the Ducks will not face in 2024 but will have a chance to improve their record when they host the Gophers in Autzen Stadium in 2025.
Penn State Nittany Lions
Oregon is 1-3 against Penn State, but they have not played since the Nittany Lions posted a Rose Bowl win on January 2, 1995, 38-20. Unfortunately, the Ducks do not get a rematch and a chance to close the overall record against Penn State until 2027.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
The bad news is that Oregon trails Nebraska in their head-to-head meetings, going 2-6 against the Cornhuskers. The good news is that the last game played was on September 9, 2017 and ended with a 42-35 win for the Ducks. This game could evolve into an interesting rivalry with the Ducks anxious to close the gap on that overall record.
Iowa Hawkeyes
Oregon leads this matchup, 2-1, although the teams have not played since 1994. In that game, the Ducks dominated the Hawkeyes, 40-18. This is another team Oregon will not face in 2024. They will have to wait for another opportunity to post a victory over Iowa.
Wisconsin Badgers
Oregon and Wisconsin have played six times with each team winning three. The most recent game was a January 1, 2020 Rose Bowl win for the Ducks, 28-27. This matchup has usually produced some exciting football and there isn’t any reason why the November 16 game won’t be the same as both teams look to take a lead in the overall series.
There is an old saying that “past performance is no guarantee of future results.” Given all the changes and the results produced by coach Dan Lanning so far, Ducks’ fans can throw that below .500 record against the Big Ten out the window. This is a whole new era and one Oregon is likely to dominate for years to come.