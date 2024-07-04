Oregon Football's Dan Lanning Ranked Against Big Ten Coaches
EUGENE- Just two and a half years into his head coaching career, Dan Lanning has taken the college football world by storm. The Oregon Ducks football coach has exceeded expectations, not only revitalizing the program but also establishing himself as a powerhouse coach.
Oregon's Lanning ranks as the No. 2 coach in the Big Ten – a conference notorious for its coaching giants, according to a new rankings from CBS Sports. The No. 1 spot went to Ohio State's Ryan Day.
"Lanning is a great coach and cares about his players," Bryce Boetcher, a dual sport athlete at Oregon, told Oregon SI's Bri Amaranthus. "It's almost like psychotic edge to him that makes him fun to be around."
Lanning has only lost five games during his first two seasons with the Ducks compared to 22 wins, including two bowl game victories (the Holiday Bowl in 2022 and the Fiesta Bowl in 2023). Lanning's success in his early seasons as Oregon's head coach has reintroduced the Ducks to a national conversation about who contends for a national championship. Lanning's team has the fourth-best odds to win the 2024 college football championship.
"Lanning is building a powerhouse," said Joel Klatt, a leading college football analyst for Fox Sports. "If I had to buy stock in one coach in America, it would be Dan Lanning."
Lanning's success is not limited to on-field tactics. He's proven to be a recruiting mastermind as well. Lanning has already hauled in two top-10 recruiting classes during his Oregon coaching tenure, bringing in the nation's top freshmen and great success in the transfer portal. This recruiting prowess ensures a steady pipeline of talent to fuel the Oregon Football Program.
Although Lanning has reshaped the face of Oregon's football program for the better, according to CBS, one factor prevents Lanning from being ranked the No. 1 coach in the Big Ten Conference: The teams he has lost to.
Last season, Lanning and his Ducks lost two games, both against Washington. This Washington team had a historic 2024 season, winning both the Pac-12 conference and reaching the College football playoffs. Oregon has yet to beat Washington under Lanning. As the Ducks enter the Big Ten, Lanning will have new opportunities to break the Washington losing streak and potentially climb to the top spot in the coaching rankings for 2025. However, his first season in the Big Ten will undoubtedly test his abilities.
