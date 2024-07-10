Oregon Men's Basketball: 3-Star Forward Decommits from Oregon For Utah Utes
EUGENE - The Oregon men’s basketball program has lost a class of 2024 commit. Ibrahima Traore, a forward out of Bamako, Mali, has decommitted from Oregon.
Traore originally committed to the University of Oregon’s basketball program back in November and would join the Ducks this coming basketball season for his freshman campaign. However, Traore’s commitment took a turn this week.
Tuesday, Traore signed with the University of Utah’s men’s basketball program after decommitting from Oregon just a day earlier on July 7th.
"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Ibrahima to the Runnin' Utes basketball family," Utah head coach Craig Smith said. "Ibrahima plays with tremendous energy and passion. He is an excellent rebounder and rim protector, and has a relentlessness to his game that seems to never stop."
The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward was anticipated to be another offensive force for the Ducks, much like former center N’Faly Dante, who is also from Bamako, Mali.
Traore played the past three seasons at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida. As a senior, he displayed his dominance, averaging 18 points per game.
Traore is a three-star prospect and is ranked No. 16 among players in Florida. He is also ranked No. 32 among centers in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.
Although it is unclear why Traore reopened his recruitment, his decommitment leaves a hole in Oregon’s roster for the 2024-25 season. The Ducks now have one scholarship spot back to add another athlete to their roster.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.