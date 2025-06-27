Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium Ranked Among Toughest Places to Play, Tennessee No. 1?
The Oregon Ducks have one of the best home field advantages in all of college football. College football personality Josh Pate released his top 12 list of hardest places to play in the country.
Pate ranks Autzen Stadium as the No. 4 hardest place to play in college football. The three places Pate ranks above Oregon are the Tennessee Volunteers, LSU Tigers, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Autzen Stadium Ranked as No. 4 Hardest Place to Play
Josh Pate has attended a countless number of college football games across the country. According to him, Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon is the 4th hardest place to play for a road team. Here is the complete top 12 from Pate’s list.
1. Tennessee Volunteers, Neyland Stadium
2. LSU Tigers, Tiger Stadium
3. Penn State Nittany Lions, Beaver Stadium
4. Oregon Ducks, Autzen Stadium
5. Florida Gators, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
6. Washington Huskies, Husky Stadium
7. Auburn Tigers, Jordan-Hare Stadium
8. Alabama Crimson Tide, Bryant-Denny Stadium
9. Clemson Tigers, Memorial Stadium
10. Ohio State Buckeyes, Ohio Stadium
11. Texas A&M Aggies, Kyle Field
12. Georgia Bulldogs, Sanford Stadium
Pate was adamant on his show, Josh Pate’s College Football Show, that Neyland Stadium for a Tennessee Volunteers home game is the hardest place for a road team to play in the entire country.
“Neyland Stadium is the toughest place to play in college football. Don’t start with me. You can go argue with this wall over here,” Pate said. “I’ve been there for the best of it. I’ve been there, I’ve been a part of it. Deafening and also there is the phycological factor of the fact that Rocky Top is the most annoying sound in the world to anyone who is not a Tennessee fan…I got Tennessee as the No. 1 toughest place to play in college football.”
Oregon With 3rd Longest Active Home Win Streak
Pate was at Autzen Stadium for the Ohio State-Oregon game this past season, which turned out to be an instant classic. The Ducks won a nail biting 32-31 game in front of a sold out crowd.
“I got Autzen Stadium No. 4. We went up there for the Ohio State game this past year. Incredible,” Pate said. “I was with several Ohio State people…they went out there and saw ‘this place has a fraction of the capacity of our place, and it’s louder. It’s crazier in here.'”
Autzen Stadium has a capacity of about 54,000, which is by far less than all of the other stadiums on this list. Despite that, the Oregon fans make it nearly impossible for a road team to come away with a win.
Oregon has won 38 of their last 39 home games at Autzen Stadium dating back to the 2018 season. Their one loss was a home defeat to the Washington Huskies in 2022. Since then, the Ducks have rattled off 15 straight home games. This is the third longest active home winning streak in the country. Only the Georgia Bulldogs with 32, and Washington Huskies with 20 have more consecutive home wins.