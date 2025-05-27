Oregon Ducks' Jacob Walsh Wants Autzen Crowd For NCAA Baseball Tournament In PK Park
EUGENE- The road to Omaha for Oregon baseball begins Friday, May 30th, and the Ducks have a significant advantage heading into the NCAA Regional play. Oregon gets to begin their postseason run at home in PK Park. The comfort of familiar surroundings, a loyal fan base, and the momentum that can build from playing in front of a packed home crowd could make all the difference as the Ducks begin their postseason run.
So what does the Oregon baseball team want from Duck Nation? The answer is simple: The team wants the fans to show up, show out, and replicate the energy seen at Autzen Stadium.
“Autzen, it's one of the hardest places to play in the country, right? And it's because it is so loud the entire game. So I think if we can bring that over to PK Park, like, when we're on offense and we have a three-ball count, maybe we get a little third-down Autzen ‘O’ yell going,” said first baseman Jacob Walsh. “That could be good for us this week.”
This is not the first time Oregon has hosted. The Ducks have previously hosted Regionals in 2012, 2013, and 2021, and PK Park has also been the site of two Super Regionals. During those high-stakes matchups, fans packed the stands, bringing the kind of energy that players and coaches believe directly contributes to on-field success.
“We saw a couple years ago in the Super Regional and how the crowd and the community got unbelievably energized, and we've seen over the last two years the attendance really spike,” said Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski.
“The last four weekends we've played here at PK Park have all been sold out… it's humbling, but it's also a credit to what the players and the people behind the scenes have been able to do. The fans obviously feel like this is a worthy product.”
Oregon is home to some of the loudest and most energetic environments in college sports. Autzen Stadium is one of the hardest places in the nation to play because of the loud and rowdy environment created by the fans, but it's not just football the fans are showing up for.
Just a week ago, Oregon fans took over the Jane Sanders Stadium when the Ducks took on Liberty in their Super Regional. With the fans behind them, Coach Melyssa Lombardi and her team won both games and are now advancing to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2018.
“The fans took over that venue and forced Oregon to win,” said Wasikowski. “I kind of feel like that’s probably going to happen here. Just like they do at Autzen, and you know last week with Coach Lombardi’s club, and so we’re looking forward to that.”
The Ducks earned a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host their four-team regional starting on Friday. Oregon will take on Utah Valley in the first round, with Arizona and Cal Poly meeting in the first game of the Eugene Regional.
Playing at home is a game-changer for any team, and the Ducks experienced the challenge of being the visiting team during the Big Ten Tournament. Despite entering as the No. 1 seed, they were upset by 8-seeded Nebraska in Omaha.
“They had probably 8,000 people there, and being on the other side of it, it's definitely an uncomfortable feeling,” said pitcher Grayson Grinsell. “They're all rooting against you, and so being on the other side of it, when those fans are on your side, you're in a good position. The other team is feeling very, very uncomfortable playing it.”