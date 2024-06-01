Oregon Football's Bo Nix Trending Towards Starting? Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton's Praise
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback is earning continued praise from Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, who normally is stingy with public compliments of players. After a few weeks of practices, it appears Nix is securely in the mix to start at quarterback.
“It’s hard for me to catch you up like on a Netflix series,” Payton said after Denver's organized team activities. “You guys watched one [episode], and then you missed three, and then you watched one and I’m trying to catch you up. All three of [the quarterbacks] are doing well. Specifically to Bo, he’s doing really well. He’s picking it up. There’s a lot that’s going in. He’s throwing the ball extremely well.”
Last week, Payton said the former Heisman Trophy finalist was "farther along than most."
Payton's praise does not guarantee that Nix will start Week 1 for Denver, but it it certainly encouraging that the former Duck is firmly in the competition with veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.
The 24-year-old Nix was drafted by Denver with the No. 12 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft and so far, Payton and the Broncos seem elated with their investment.
Nix is fresh off his best season yet, breaking the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes. The most experienced quarterback from the 2024 draft, Nix's 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback.
Will he adjust quickly to the NFL?
His adopted brother and current Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson thinks so. Johnson predicts Nix, with Payton, can win a Super Bowl as early as this season.
“Whatever team Bo goes to, they're going to have success,” Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus. “That's no doubt. He's the best guy in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable.”
Payton detailed what the major differences are from college to NFL, that rookie quarterbacks and Nix will be faced with.
“I think that you immediately begin to feel the speed difference and the reaction difference and the length. What was open in college, those windows were bigger," Payton said. "Generally speaking, then you begin to adapt to the timing. One of the things that all of these (Broncos quarterbacks) [do is] get the ball out quick. Holding on to the ball and waiting can sometimes be obviously detrimental. I think it’s the studying and the understanding of the defensive scheme, and then understanding where the windows are in regard to the spacing. I do think that begins the first time you’re out here and everyone is moving around full speed. It’s like, ‘Wow!’ The speed of your simulator just went up a little bit.”