Miami Hurricanes' Carson Beck To Make More NIL Money Than Denver Broncos Bo Nix NFL Contract
Former Oregon Ducks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is coming off a very successful 2024-2025 season. Nix threw for 3,777 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions en route to helping the Broncos snapping their playoff drought.
Despite being one off the best up and coming quarterbacks in the NFL, Nix’s contract this upcoming season will be less than college quarterback Carson Beck’s NIL valuation with the Miami Hurricanes.
Nix signed a four year $18 million contract after being drafted No. 12 overall by the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft. The cap hit on Nix’s deal in 2024 was $3.3 million and will be $4.2 million in 2025.
Beck on the other hand is set to make $4.4 million in 2025 with Miami per On3.
Carson Beck Transfers to Miami Hurricanes
Carson Beck is set to start his sixth collegiate season when the Miami Hurricanes kick off their 2025 season. Beck was the No. 1 ranked quarterback back out of high school in the class of 2020 per 247Sports and signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. Beck was at Georgia from 2020-2024 before announcing he would be transferring and signing with the Miami Hurricanes for the 2025 season.
Beck was the Bulldogs starting quarterback in 2023 and 2024 and threw for 52 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. His 2024 season came to an end in the SEC Championship game against Texas, where he injured his UCL on his throwing arm. This is a similar injury that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered in the 2022-2023 NFC Championship game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite this injury, Miami decided that they were willing to role the dice with Beck and he is set to make over $4 million in NIL from the University of Miami collective alone. Assuming he is able to heal from his elbow injury and win the starting job in the fall, Beck will be the one following in the footsteps of Cam Ward. Ward spent his final collegiate season at Miami, throwing for 39 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Ward lead the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and is now projected as one of the top two quarterbacks to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bo Nix Finishes Up Rookie Season
The Denver Broncos selected Bo Nix as the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix and the Broncos had very low expectations s coming into the season, and had their over/under win total at 5.5 wins. Sean Payton and his team blew that away and went 10-7, clinching a wild card berth.
The Broncos had not made a playoff appearance since 2015-2016, when Payton Manning was the quarterback. The Broncos season came to a close in a 31-7 loss at the Buffalo Bills over the weekend.
