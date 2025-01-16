No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis Addresses Ohio State's Ryan Day, Oregon's Dan Lanning, Finalist Schools
The Oregon Ducks are starting to turn into the college destination for elite quarterbacks. With back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalists in Bo Nix and Dillion Gabriel, Dante Moore slotted to take over the reins, Akili Smith Jr. ready to be groomed for the future.
2026 five-star recruit Jared Curtis could be next in line as he will be deciding between the Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Auburn Tigers.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Lands New NIL Deal: $1.9 Million NIL Valuation
MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling Texas for USC Transfer Portal Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon
MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State: 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis
According to On3, the 6’4, 220-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in 2026 and the No. 1 player coming out of the state of Tennessee.
“I’ll start with Oregon,” Curtis told On3. “Me and Coach Stein’s relationship is really good. Him and Coach (Dan) Lanning plan on coming to the house this next week. I’m excited to see them. I think they showcased their talents this year and shown teams what they can be. They just go out and fight.”
Ohio State has a 50 percent chance (the highest of any football program) of landing Curtis according to On3.
“Coach Chip Kelly from Ohio State and Coach (Ryan) Day,” Curtis told On3. “They’ve shown what they can do with quarterbacks. They always have receivers around them. I just feel like they’re in a great spot to produce.”
Curtis was named Gatorade’s Tennessee Football Player of the Year after helping lead Nashville Christian to a 13-1 overall record and a Division II-A state championship. Thus far through his high school career, Curtis has thrown for 7,665 yards and 92 touchdowns.
"A big-armed quarterback prospect with some moxie... Not afraid to dial up the deep ball and tends to connect on plenty of vertical shots. Also excels at hitting timing-based breaking routes over the middle. Shouldn’t be classified as a true dual-treat talent, but can move the chains with his legs and work off-script when the pocket collapses. Camp footage shows both pace and touch."- Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports
Curtis was initially committed to Georgia since Mar. 23 but decommitted a few months ago on Oct. 17 to open his recruitment back up. The Bulldogs are still very much in the hunt along with the Ducks.
“I will wait until official visits to make my decision. I will get out more. When official visits open up, I will get down on some visits, see the school, and see what I like about it... The factors when I make a decision will be the coaching staff, my relationship with the coaching staff, and the class they bring in this year. Those, and the class I would bring in with me, would be the biggest things.- 2026 five-star quarterback Jared Curtis
Coach Dan Lanning already has an impressive haul from the Class of 2026 that is ranked No. 1 in the country (per On3). The headlining name is five-star tight end Kendre Harrison who also plans on playing basketball under coach Dana Altman.
The other 2026 Oregon commits include:
Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams
Four-star running back Tradarian Bell
Four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene
Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland
Four-star defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo
Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui
Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips
Three-star defensive end Dutch Horisk
Three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Receiver Dakorien Moore Compared to Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith
MORE: Ohio State To Win National Championship? Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Believes
MORE: Four-Star Linebacker Recruit McKay Madsen Commits To BYU Over Oregon Ducks, UCLA
MORE: L.A. Chargers' Justin Herbert Takes Blame In NFL Wild Card Loss To Houston Texans