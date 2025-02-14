Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Establishes Bizarre Rule for Bo Nix During Cabo Vacation
Want to have a conversation with Denver Broncos and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix? You might have to go through Bronco coach Sean Payton first.
On the "Up And Adams" show hosted by Kay Adams, Payton shared the story of how he stopped Los Angeles Rams' coach Sean McVay from chatting up his star player.
“We were in Cabo a week ago and McVay and his wife were there. We kind of had everyone over at the house," Payton said. "We had a McVay rule in Cabo: he couldn’t talk to Bo Nix."
Payton also referenced McVay's trade for Matthew Stafford in 2021, which also happened in Cabo, to double down on the efficacy of his rule. At the time, Kyle Shanahan (who was staying at another resort in Cabo while Stafford and McVay stayed at the same resort) thought he had more time to offer for the veteran quarterback. That was not the case, however, as the Rams made a deal with the Lions for Stafford and cut out the 49ers.
Knowing that history, it makes sense that Payton wanted to avoid a similar fate, even though the Rams are not currently looking for a new front man, especially with negotiations for Stafford's contract still ongoing.
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Reveals Preferred Destination For 2025 Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Rival Ohio State Adds Matt Patricia In Controversial Hire
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
Plus, Payton understands the value of a young leader and team, which he spoke to later in the same "Up And Adams" interview.
"There's something dangerous about a young team," Payton said. "Because they are a little bit - they don't know what they don't know. And when I say a young talented team - especially with a chip on it's shoulder. And so certainly we played on that... Listen. We're going to be a problem."
That "problem" is evident in how Nix performed for his rookie season, which was impressive enough to earn the former Duck a nod for the NFL Rookie of the Year award. He finished 12th in the league in passing yards with 3,775, made 6th for most touchdowns with 29, and tied for 99th with 12 interceptions. Nix had the most games by a rookie with 200-plus passing yards and two-plus touchdowns with zero interceptions in NFL history. He also rushed for 430 yards and 4 touchdowns off of 92 carries.
Nix also came in second for the NFL record for most touchdowns logged by a rookie quarterback, with fellow former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert continuing to retain said title. However, instead of Herbert, Nix is more frequently getting compared to former New Orleans Saints' quarterback Drew Brees.
Through this incredible performance, Nix helped lead the Broncos to their first post-season appearance in around nine years. With Payton not taking any chances when it comes to Nix leaving Denver, it seems like the future is bright for a once down and out Broncos squad with a Duck leading the way.