Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Now Odds-On-Favorite to Win Heisman Trophy
From the moment Dillon Gabriel announced his decision to transfer to Oregon Ducks football, his name has been linked to the Heisman Trophy. Now, in what is a usually calm period, Gabriel has moved past all rivals, and, per ESPN, is the favorite to bring a second Heisman Trophy to Eugene.
At ESPN BET, Gabriel is at +750 after moving past Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Prior to this week, these two stars have been the favorites since early in the year with odds at +800 and +900, respectively.
Part of the reason for this shift is the recent betting activity on Gabriel. Just two weeks ago, his odds at winning the Heisman ranged between 10-1 and 14-1. Then, per the SuperBook in Las Vegas, money started coming in on Gabriel. As a result, his odds shifted from 14-1 to 9-1. Keep in mind that betting odds can be impacted by the amount of money wagered on a particular event or an individual’s performance and/or significant news such as an injury. In this case, the former appears to be the case.
"I think there were some maybe influential people that hopped on it and said they liked it on some public spaces," the odds-maker for SuperBook Chase Michaelson said. He told ESPN that "It's people we respect that like Gabriel, and I think there are lots of reasons to like him."
In fact, ESPN BET notes that more money has been bet on Gabriel to win the Heisman than any other player at their site. In addition, BetMGM sportsbooks reported that he has attracted more than twice as much money as any other player offered in the Heisman odds since July 4.
Make no mistake, Gabriel has earned his place among those in contention for a Heisman through his stellar play at Central Florida (UCF) and Oklahoma. Consider that he has nearly 16,000 passing yards and 125 career passing touchdowns in 49 starts before coming to Oregon. Not only will Gabriel benefit from playing in offensive coordinator Will Stein’s high-powered offense, but the Ducks have also assembled a wide receiver room that includes arguably the best 1-2 receiving punch in college football, Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart.
Speaking of Stein, he was instrumental in helping Bo Nix ramp up his game to the point of becoming a legitimate Heisman Trophy finalist. The good news for Stein is that Gabriel brings a wealth of experience, leadership skills and work ethic to what is already a potent Oregon offense. Comparisons between Nix and Gabriel are inevitable, but what is important is the Ducks chase for a Big Ten Conference championship and a spot in the post-season playoffs.
The odds are what they are and it’s possible the favorite title will bounce around as we get closer to the season and beyond. Regardless, the odds are high for an exciting 2024 season for Ducks’ fans as the torch is passed from Nix to Gabriel.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
